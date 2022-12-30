Boys hockey: Fergus Falls snaps Detroit Lakes' eight-game unbeaten streak in holiday tournament

FERGUS FALLS – Coasting off of past victories doesn’t win you high school hockey games.

For Detroit Lakes (8-2-1), that was the reality against Fergus Falls (5-2-1) on Thursday afternoon. The No. 15 Otters beat the seventh-ranked Lakers 5-1 in the final game of the Fergus Falls Holiday Classic.

Detroit Lakes' Easton kennedy prepares for a check in the Lakers' 5-1 loss against Fergus Falls on Dec. 29. 2022. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“Over the course of the last four games, we’ve talked about how we’re going to get everybody’s best because of our record and our ranking,” Detroit Lakes head coach Ben Noah said. “People want to knock us off our pedestal, and that’s what happened today. I feel like that was the product of a team that forgot our identity and what gives us success. We thought it was going to come easy. We dug ourselves too deep of a hole. We let Fergus take all of the momentum, and we never got it back. It’s a good lesson to learn at the midway point of the year. That’s not who we are.”

Fergus Falls came out in the first period like a team eager to prove the season opener was a fluke. On Nov. 26, the Lakers trounced the Otters 4-0 at the Kent Freeman Arena.

Fergus Falls scored twice in the opening 17 minutes, outshooting Detroit Lakes 11-5.

Jax Kratzenmeyer scored his first varsity goal after a failed clearing attempt five minutes into the frame. Kratzenmeyer put home a third-rebound attempt past a sprawling Josh Mack to put the Otters ahead 1-0.

Nine minutes later, Joey Johnson beat Mack on a point-blank shot. Jack Welde and Griffin Babolian started an untouched passing sequence, leading to Johnson’s lead-doubling tally.

Detroit Lakes' Ben Hines carries the puck to the net in the Lakers' 5-1 loss against Fergus Falls on Dec. 29. 2022. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“They played a playoff-style of hockey with desperation. We played like it was a throw-away game in the middle of the season,” Noah said. “At this level, in high school hockey, if you don’t have superstar players that can dig you out of holes, you can’t afford to fall asleep for a period. Credit to Fergus Falls -- to play that brand of hockey at this point of the year is a sign of a well-coached team. We have a lot to learn from that.”

Fergus Falls kept rolling into the second period. Welde scored from the right-side wall on the short side over Mack’s shoulder 54 seconds into the period. Colin Becker made it 4-0 with a power-play goal on a snipe from the point just over three minutes later.

Aiden Kennedy gave the Lakers some life late in the second period. He beat Otters’ goaltender Ben Swanson over the glove with 1:14 before the intermission to pull Detroit Lakes within three.

“That was a big goal to get at the end of the second,” Noah said. “Our guys believed that if they could get one early in the third, then Fergus would start gripping their sticks and play to hang on. We just couldn’t get one to go. Fergus has a really nice goalie that doesn’t give us second and third opportunities. We didn’t earn them tonight either.”

Noah shook up his lines, giving sophomore Easton Wahl a chance to play on the top unit. Early in the third period, the Lakers had chances, with several coming from their top line.

Detroit Lakes' Aiden Kennedy looks for a rebound in the Lakers' 5-1 loss against Fergus Falls on Dec. 29. 2022. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“That move was to try to create a spark,” Noah said. “Easton Wahl has been playing some good hockey. He’s been playing well over the last five games. We have to figure out how to use him and get him more involved in our top six. We need more from some other guys. At the end of the day, this is on our coaching staff to figure out how we’re going to get better, and it starts with getting back to work on Monday.”

In its last two games of the holiday tournament, Detroit Lakes finished 1-for-8 on the power play. Two of the most crucial man-advantage chances came in the third period, down by three goals against Fergus Falls.

“We don’t have snipers,” Noah said. “Aiden Kennedy is the only guy that can really shoot the puck like that. We have some really good looks, and we can move the puck, but we just don’t shoot it that well. As a coaching staff, we have to go back to the drawing board to figure out a different power play to get us some looks in tight. We don’t have the guys that can shoot it from the top of the circles that can pick their spots.”

Ethan McGuiness scored an empty-net goal with two minutes left to put the finishing touches on a 5-1 win. It snapped Detroit Lakes’ eight-game unbeaten streak.

Noah recognizes that games like this have been few and far between during his four years at the helm. It’s the first true speed bump for a team that needs to learn how to make adjustments mid-game if it wants to reach its goal of playing for a section championship.

Detroit Lakes' Josh Mack looks for the puck in the Lakers' 5-1 loss against Fergus Falls on Dec. 29. 2022. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“It’s a mystery right now,” Noah said on who to look to for a boost in games like this. “We have such good kids. We have a dozen seniors, and you think it would come from them. With our game and our identity, I think we were waiting for some sort of momentum shift – maybe a bounce or a pop a goal and follow with another one. We didn’t get that tonight. I think this could very well be a blessing. It knocks us down to reality. We’re only good when we play well. When we don’t, we’re an average hockey team.”

DL 0 1 0 – 1

FF 2 2 1 – 5

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- FF- Jax Kratzenmeyer (Michael Schmidt, Gavin Goepferd) 4:40; FF- Joey Johnson (Jack Welde, Griffin Babolian) 13:15

SECOND PERIOD- FF- Welde (Babolian, Ben Swanson) 0:54; FF- Colin Becker (Shane Zierden) PPG, 4:16; DL- Aiden Kennedy (Jace Fields) 15:46

THIRD PERIOD- FF- Ethan McGuiness (Kellen Stenstrom) ENG, 14:59

PENALTIES- DL- 2 minutes on 1 infraction; FF- 4 minutes on 2 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, L, 21 saves, 4 goals allowed; FF- Ben Swanson, W, 21 saves, 1 goal allowed