99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys hockey: Lakers earn No. 3 seed, Section 8A quarterfinal rematch set with KCC

The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team will host KCC on Thursday, Feb. 23, after earning the third seed in the Section 8A tournament.

1 DL Ben Hines DSC_6158.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Ben Hines jumps face first into the glass out of pure excitment after scoring a goal in the Lakers' 4-1 win over Wadena-Deer Creek on Feb. 6, 2023.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 15, 2023 01:24 PM

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team earned the No. 3 seed in the Section 8A tournament.

The Lakers will host sixth-seeded Kittson County Central (14-9-1) on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Kent Freeman Arena. Detroit Lakes beat the Bearcats 4-3 in overtime in Hallock on Dec. 3. KCC also took the Lakers down to the wire in last year’s quarterfinal. Detroit Lakes erased a third-period deficit to win 4-2 .

The winner will likely get second-seeded East Grand Forks, who will host either No. 7 Bagley-Fosston or No. 10 Lake of the Woods.

Warroad earned the top seed. They will host either No. 8 Park Rapids or No. 9 Crookston. Fourth-seeded Thief River Falls hosts No. 5 Red Lake Falls for a chance to play Warroad, barring an upset, in the Section 8A semifinals.

All semifinals and championship games will be played at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls. The semifinals begin on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Section 8A championship will be played on Thursday, Mar. 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

View the full bracket here.

SECTION 8A QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS

No. 3 Detroit Lakes vs. No. 6 Kittson County Central

No. 1 Warroad vs. No. 8 Park Rapids/No. 9 Crookston

No. 2 East Grand Forks vs. No. 7 Bagley-Fosston/No. 10 Lake of the Woods

No. 4 Thief River Falls vs. No. 5 Red Lake Falls

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What To Read Next
ALPINE SKIING.jpg
Prep
Alpine skiing: Bristlin, Schmitz compete at state
February 15, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Willmar junior Carson Eichhorst, left, is all smiles walking off the match after the team's junior varsity match against Moorhead on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School.
Minnesota
Minnesota teen lighting up wrestling mat — despite missing most of his right arm
February 14, 2023 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Detroit Lakes Main.jpg
Prep
Detroit Lakes activities cancelations and postponements for Tuesday, Feb. 14.
February 14, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  News Staff