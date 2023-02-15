Boys hockey: Lakers earn No. 3 seed, Section 8A quarterfinal rematch set with KCC

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team earned the No. 3 seed in the Section 8A tournament.

The Lakers will host sixth-seeded Kittson County Central (14-9-1) on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Kent Freeman Arena. Detroit Lakes beat the Bearcats 4-3 in overtime in Hallock on Dec. 3. KCC also took the Lakers down to the wire in last year’s quarterfinal. Detroit Lakes erased a third-period deficit to win 4-2 .

The winner will likely get second-seeded East Grand Forks, who will host either No. 7 Bagley-Fosston or No. 10 Lake of the Woods.

Warroad earned the top seed. They will host either No. 8 Park Rapids or No. 9 Crookston. Fourth-seeded Thief River Falls hosts No. 5 Red Lake Falls for a chance to play Warroad, barring an upset, in the Section 8A semifinals.

All semifinals and championship games will be played at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls. The semifinals begin on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Section 8A championship will be played on Thursday, Mar. 2.

View the full bracket here.

SECTION 8A QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS

No. 3 Detroit Lakes vs. No. 6 Kittson County Central

No. 1 Warroad vs. No. 8 Park Rapids/No. 9 Crookston

No. 2 East Grand Forks vs. No. 7 Bagley-Fosston/No. 10 Lake of the Woods

No. 4 Thief River Falls vs. No. 5 Red Lake Falls

