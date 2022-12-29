Boys hockey: Lakers hand New Ulm first loss of the season in holiday tournament

FERGUS FALLS – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team moved to 2-0 at the Fergus Falls Holiday Classic on Wednesday.

The Lakers (8-1-1) were the first team to hand New Ulm (7-1-1) a regulation loss this season with a narrow 3-2 win. Cole Deraney’s goal with just over five minutes left in the third period made the difference.

Detroit Lakes struck first in the opening period with Cole Larson’s team-leading 11th goal of the season. Easton Kennedy and Carter Bellefeuille added assists.

New Ulm scored twice in the opening three minutes of the second period. Austin Uecker and Ian Brudelie put the Eagles ahead with power-play goals.

Jacob Thomas tied the game on the power play with assists from Deraney and Cooper Moore before Deraney buried the game-winning goal in the third period.

Josh Mack earned his eighth win of the season in net with 11 saves.

Detroit Lakes took on a team north of the border on Tuesday. The Lakers beat Fort Francis from Ontario 4-1 to open their holiday tournament run.

NU 0 2 0 – 2

DL 1 1 1 – 3

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- DL- Cole Larson (Easton Kennedy, Carter Bellefeuille) 5:03 SECOND PERIOD- NU- Austin Uecker (Kadon Larson, Bryer Lang) PPG, 0:55; NU- Ian Brudelie (Uecker, Larson) PPG, 2:32; DL- Jacob Thomas (Cole Deraney, Cooper Moore) PPG, 3:44

THIRD PERIOD- DL- Deraney (Isaac Chiodo, Kennedy) 11:13

PENALTIES- DL- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; NU- 12 minutes on 6 infractions