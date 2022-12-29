99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys hockey: Lakers hand New Ulm first loss of the season in holiday tournament

The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team handed New Ulm its first loss of the season with a 3-2 win on Wednesday in the Fergus Falls Holiday Classic.

Detroit Lakes Boys Hockey
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 29, 2022 12:24 AM
FERGUS FALLS – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team moved to 2-0 at the Fergus Falls Holiday Classic on Wednesday.

The Lakers (8-1-1) were the first team to hand New Ulm (7-1-1) a regulation loss this season with a narrow 3-2 win. Cole Deraney’s goal with just over five minutes left in the third period made the difference.

Detroit Lakes struck first in the opening period with Cole Larson’s team-leading 11th goal of the season. Easton Kennedy and Carter Bellefeuille added assists.

New Ulm scored twice in the opening three minutes of the second period. Austin Uecker and Ian Brudelie put the Eagles ahead with power-play goals.

Jacob Thomas tied the game on the power play with assists from Deraney and Cooper Moore before Deraney buried the game-winning goal in the third period.

Josh Mack earned his eighth win of the season in net with 11 saves.

Detroit Lakes took on a team north of the border on Tuesday. The Lakers beat Fort Francis from Ontario 4-1 to open their holiday tournament run.

Detroit Lakes will take on Fergus Falls for the second time this season on Thursday. For live updates, follow @DLtribSports on Twitter. You can find a full recap of the Lakers’ third holiday tournament game at www.dlonline.com on Thursday night or in next Wednesday’s edition of the Detroit Lakes Tribune.

NU 0 2 0 – 2

DL 1 1 1 – 3

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- DL- Cole Larson (Easton Kennedy, Carter Bellefeuille) 5:03 SECOND PERIOD- NU- Austin Uecker (Kadon Larson, Bryer Lang) PPG, 0:55; NU- Ian Brudelie (Uecker, Larson) PPG, 2:32; DL- Jacob Thomas (Cole Deraney, Cooper Moore) PPG, 3:44

THIRD PERIOD- DL- Deraney (Isaac Chiodo, Kennedy) 11:13

PENALTIES- DL- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; NU- 12 minutes on 6 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, W, 11 saves, 3 goals allowed; NU- Bryer Hoffmann, L, 29 saves, 3 goals allowed

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
