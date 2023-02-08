Boys hockey: Lakers' hot start leads to convincing win over Panthers

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team stayed perfect in Mid-State Conference play with an 8-2 win over Park Rapids on Tuesday.

The Lakers (16-5-1) got two first-period goals from Chase Kukowski and never looked back. Aiden Kennedy, Jacob Thomas and Ben Hines all scored in the five-goal frame. Hines extended his point streak to seven games.

Cole Deraney, Easton Kennedy and Cooper Moore each scored in the final two periods. Josh Mack made nine saves in net for Detroit Lakes.

Joey Hillukka scored twice for the Panthers (12-8-1). Cooper Tischer stopped 33 shots.

PR 1 1 1 – 1

DL 5 1 2 – 8

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- PR- Joey Hillukka (Jeron Pinoniemi) 0:30; DL- Aiden Kennedy (Tommy Suckert, Jace Fields) 1:09; DL- Ben Hines (Easton Kennedy) 2:06; Chase Kukowski (Cole Larson, Carter Bellefeuille) 4:56; DL- Kukowski (Suckert, Thomas) 9:53; DL- Thomas (Fields, Kennedy) 13:30

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Deraney (A. Kennedy) 7:12; PR- Hillukka (unassisted) 13:14

DL- E. Kennedy (Easton Wahl, Grady Kirschner) 4:49; DL- Cooper Moore (Thomas, E. Kennedy) 6:16; PR- Lars Peterson (Braden Stewart) 16:31

PENALTIES- DL- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; PR- 6 minutes on 3 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, W, 9 saves, 3 goals allowed; PR- Cooper Tischer, L, 33 saves, 8 goals allowed