Sports | Prep
Boys hockey: Lakers' hot start leads to convincing win over Panthers

The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team scored five times in the first period, beating Park Rapids 8-3 on Tuesday night.

Detroit Lakes Boys Hockey
By Jared Rubado
February 08, 2023 11:50 AM
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team stayed perfect in Mid-State Conference play with an 8-2 win over Park Rapids on Tuesday.

The Lakers (16-5-1) got two first-period goals from Chase Kukowski and never looked back. Aiden Kennedy, Jacob Thomas and Ben Hines all scored in the five-goal frame. Hines extended his point streak to seven games.

Cole Deraney, Easton Kennedy and Cooper Moore each scored in the final two periods. Josh Mack made nine saves in net for Detroit Lakes.

Joey Hillukka scored twice for the Panthers (12-8-1). Cooper Tischer stopped 33 shots.

PR 1 1 1 – 1

DL 5 1 2 – 8

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- PR- Joey Hillukka (Jeron Pinoniemi) 0:30; DL- Aiden Kennedy (Tommy Suckert, Jace Fields) 1:09; DL- Ben Hines (Easton Kennedy) 2:06; Chase Kukowski (Cole Larson, Carter Bellefeuille) 4:56; DL- Kukowski (Suckert, Thomas) 9:53; DL- Thomas (Fields, Kennedy) 13:30

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Deraney (A. Kennedy) 7:12; PR- Hillukka (unassisted) 13:14

DL- E. Kennedy (Easton Wahl, Grady Kirschner) 4:49; DL- Cooper Moore (Thomas, E. Kennedy) 6:16; PR- Lars Peterson (Braden Stewart) 16:31

PENALTIES- DL- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; PR- 6 minutes on 3 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, W, 9 saves, 3 goals allowed; PR- Cooper Tischer, L, 33 saves, 8 goals allowed

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
