Boys hockey: Lakers in search of offense after shutout loss against Jacks

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team is in an offensive funk.

On Tuesday night at the Kent Freeman Arena, the Lakers’ (9-4-1) scoring woes carried into a matchup against Class 2A’s Bemidji (9-6). The Lumberjacks shut out the Lakers 3-0 to win their sixth consecutive game.

On the flip side, Detroit Lakes has lost three of its last four, scoring just once in those three losses.

“We have a lot of good in our game right now, but ever since we got beat by Fergus (Falls) in the holiday tournament, we’ve been going back to that lunch pail, battle-type practices,” head coach Ben Noah said. “You can see it transitioning into our hunger each and every game. We’re playing tougher. We have more juice and a little more jump in our game. What we’re lacking right now and struggling to generate answers for is how we generate offense. We got shut out by Warroad. We got shut out by another quality team tonight.”

Bemidji broke the ice late in the second period on a power-play goal from Cael Knutson. He buried a third-chance attempt on a rebound with 1:15 left in the period. Knutson assisted on Hunter Brodina's goal to start the third period to put the Jacks up 2-0.

The Lumberjacks got another greasy goal in the third. This time it was Wyatt Mattfield who cleaned up the mess to put the nail in the coffin.

“The area that cost us was the blue paint in front of the net on both ends,” Noah said. “We gave up two goals in front of our own net. One of them was kind of a silly bounce, but it’s still an area that we need to win our battles. Offensively, we were kind of throwing some pucks in there, but we never had anyone to clean up or win a battle. We don’t have the guys to get their head up, fake a shot and make an extra pass. We have to score on second and third opportunities.”

The Lakers played with the Lumberjacks for most of the night despite their struggles to convert on scoring chances. However, an extended stretch to start the second period saw Detroit Lakes fall back into old habits.

“That eight-minute span felt a lot like when we got spanked by Fergus,” Noah said. “We do a lot of standing around. We don’t position ourselves to win pucks or win battles. We aren’t willing to take a hit to make a play. You look at the first period; we did all of that tonight. That eight-minute lull in the second period, we never dug out of that. We never got a spark. We never got momentum. If we’re not going to be hungry enough to get back to our game, then the game is over.”

Detroit Lakes was without junior forward Cole Deraney on Thursday, forcing a shakeup for all three lines.

We were missing Deraney tonight big time,” Noah said. “He’s our best forward. The way he plays – 200 feet and has patience with the puck – losing him is big. We had to jumble some lines around. We have guys playing with different faces. We just don’t have the offensive chemistry right now. We’re searching for some answers.”

Detroit Lakes’ non-conference, non-section loss to Bemidji typically wouldn’t carry much weight regarding postseason implications. However, in the Lakers’ fight for seeding against Thief River Falls, a win over the Lumberjacks would’ve gone a long way.

“We have to figure out a way to beat a quality opponent,” Noah said. “We play a good brand against quality opponents, but we’re losing, and we can’t be satisfied with that. At the end of the day, it comes down to this group’s goal of wanting to reach the section final. Guess what? You have to beat a quality team to reach a section final.”

A vote decides postseason seeds among Section 8A coaches. Warroad is almost a lock for the top spot, while East Grand Forks should be a shoo-in for the second seed barring something unforeseen. Detroit Lakes and Thief River Falls have mirrored results against common opponents and tied in their only regular-season meeting. With few chances left to make a case as to why they should be seeded above the Prowlers, the Lakers are feeling the heat as they head into the second half.

“We might have to win out,” Noah said. “We don’t have another opponent like Bemidji or Warroad. Winning out is going to be our best chance. Thief River, as of now, will always get the votes if it’s a 50/50 case for seeding. Until we prove something otherwise, we’re coming out with the No. 4 seed if we go in there and have the same resume as Thief. I’m not even complaining about it. … We have to knock off a team like that to get that kind of respect in those votes. Do I think this team can win out? Yes, but we have to start playing a good brand of hockey real quick.”

BHS 0 1 2 – 3

DL 0 0 0 – 0

SCORING- SECOND PERIOD- BSU- Cael Knutson (Nick Tavarow, Casey Rupp) PPG, 15:45

THIRD PERIOD- BHS- Hunter Brodina (Knutson, Benjamin O'Leary) 3:34; BHS- Wyatt Mattfield (Dominic Arndt) 13:36

PENALTIES- DL 8 minutes on 4 infractions; BHS- 6 minutes on 3 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, L, 27saves, 3 goals allowed; BHS- Tate Metcalf, W, 20 saves, 0 goals allowed