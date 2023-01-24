STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey: Lakers need overtime to finish off Northern Lakes

Cole Larson scored 49 seconds into overtime in Detroit Lakes' 3-2 win over Northern Lakes on Monday night at the Kent Freeman Arena.

1 Easton Kennedy AD7C0804.JPG
The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team celebrates Easton Kennedy's first-period goal in the Lakers' 3-2 overtime win over Northern Lakes on Jan. 23, 2023 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 24, 2023 12:02 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES – Being snake-bitten can mean a lot of things.

In the literal sense, it’s anything from an uncomfortable sensation to a pricey hospital bill. In hockey, the snake-bitten team is likely the most deserving of a win, even if it doesn’t end that way.

On Monday night, the snake bite proved to be non-venomous, and the Detroit Lakes boys hockey team overcame a plethora of missed opportunities in a 3-2 overtime win over Northern Lakes. Senior Cole Larson buried a second-chance shot past Lightning goaltender Ethan Kunz 49 seconds into the overtime session.

1 Celebration AD7C1285.JPG
The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team celebrates Cole Larson's game-winning goal in the Lakers' 3-2 overtime win over Northern Lakes on Jan. 23, 2023 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

It was the Lakers’ 48th shot of the night.

“In order for us to have success with this team, we need to have contributions from all three lines,” Detroit Lakes head coach Ben Noah said. “These last two games, we’ve gotten that. It was nice to see that line get the game-winner because they’re the line that was the most inconsistent, and all three of them are seniors. The more confidence these guys get, the better off we’re going to be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Larson, Carter Bellefeuille and Chase Kukowski, among most Laker forwards, had chances throughout the night. Yet, with five minutes left in the third period, the score was tied 2-2 after Easton Anderson beat Josh Mack with a seeing-eye shot.

However, heading into the extra eight-minute session, the Lakers didn’t lack confidence.

“Going into overtime, we wanted to continue with the pressure,” Easton Kennedy said. “We needed to keep pushing in their zone. We knew we could end it. We knew we could control this game.”

Easton Kennedy started the scoring late in the first period. After Kolbe Severson tied the game midway through the second, the freshman scored again. This time, he beat Kunz on the power play to give Detroit Lakes a 2-1 lead.

1 Carter Bellefeuille AD7C0751.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Carter Bellefeuille fights for the puck in the Lakers' 3-2 overtime win over Northern Lakes on Jan. 23, 2023 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“We have a really nice power play, setup by Tanner (Lane),” Easton Kennedy said. “Everything runs through (Jacob Thomas). He controls it really well. It’s really good because we have one on the top and two on the sides. It’s spread out. We get the puck fed to us, and we kind of just leave it up to our shots.”

“(Thomas) makes it really easy on us,” Aiden Kennedy said. “He makes a great play and gets the puck. We have the easy part – walk in and snipe.”

Easton Kennedy skipped his last year of organized youth hockey to play at the varsity level. Despite starting as a depth forward, he’s developed into a critical offensive piece on a team that needs him.

“Easton Kennedy is emerging into a star right now,” Noah said. “We get to see it every day. Not just in games, but in practice. The confidence level is through the roof. He’s patient with the puck. He commands the puck. He snaps it around. Everything you see in elite players, he’s starting to do at an early age. We’re so excited to see the player he becomes in the next two or three years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Lakes’ best offensive push came late in the second period. Mack thwarted a breakaway and two one-time opportunities to preserve the one-goal lead. He finished the night with 14 saves, with many being of the high-danger variety.

1 Josh Mack AD7C1217.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Josh Mack makes a save in the Lakers' 3-2 overtime win over Northern Lakes on Jan. 23, 2023 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“Josh can look excellent at times, but at the end of the game, he’d be the first to tell you that he would like a couple of them back,” Noah said. “We are so confident in Josh because we see it. That flurry at the end of the second period where we gave up a breakaway, and right after another grade-A quality chance, Josh kept that lead and shut the door. We talked about it at the end of the second, as a coaching staff, that if (Northern Lakes) would’ve got another one before the period ended, this is a different game.”

Offensive woes have come and gone for Detroit Lakes this season. Even on a night where their effort didn’t show up on the scoreboard, the Lakers hope their snake bite doesn’t leave a mark.

“We’ve been shuffling lines all year, and against Prairie Center, we found our mojo,” Aiden Kennedy said. “Today, we had a hard time scoring, but we had a ton of great chances. They just weren’t going in. That’s hockey.”

NL 0 1 1 0 – 2

DL 1 1 0 1 – 3

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- DL- Easton Kennedy (Jacob Thomas, Jack Turner) 15:56

SECOND PERIOD- NL- Kolbe Severson (Darby Boelter, Finnegan Fogarty) 5:43; DL- Easton Kennedy (Thomas, Cole Deraney) PPG, 10:37

THIRD PERIOD- NL- Easton Anderson (Iaac Peterson) 11:21

OVERTIME- DL- Cole Larson (Carter Bellefeuille, Chase Kukowski) 0:49

PENALTIES- DL- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; NL- 12 minutes on 6 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, W, 14 saves, 2 goals allowed; NL- Ethan Kunz, L, 45 saves, 3 goals allowed

1 Jordan Fields AD7C1200.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Jace Fields passes the puck in the Lakers' 3-2 overtime win over Northern Lakes on Jan. 23, 2023 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Jacob Thomas AD7C0928.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Jacob Thomas controls the puck in the Lakers' 3-2 overtime win over Northern Lakes on Jan. 23, 2023 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Cole Deraney AD7C1237.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Cole Deraney blocks a shot in the Lakers' 3-2 overtime win over Northern Lakes on Jan. 23, 2023 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Ben Hines AD7C0642.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Ben Hines carries the puck into the offensive zone in the Lakers' 3-2 overtime win over Northern Lakes on Jan. 23, 2023 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSBOYS HOCKEYHOCKEY
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What To Read Next
1 Talyn Anderson AD7C5583.JPG
Prep
Girls hockey: Anderson voted MN Girls' Hockey Hub's Top Performer for Jan. 9-14
Detroit Lakes eighth-grader Talyn Anderson's 68-save performance won her the MN Girls' Hockey Hub's Top Performer for Jan. 9-14.
January 23, 2023 05:17 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
1 Cade Okeson AD7C9996.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Detroit Lakes takes fourth at Thief River Falls, five Lakers receive Mid-State honors
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team competed at the Prowler Invite and the Mid-State duals over the weekend.
January 23, 2023 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
DL Nordic Bemidji.JPG
Prep
Nordic skiing: Lakers impress at Buena Vista invite
The Detroit Lakes girls Nordic skiing team had one of its best performances of the season at the Buena Vista invite in Bemidji.
January 23, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
1 Helena Daggett AD7C0512.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: Lakers trounce Rocori, balanced scoring leads the way
The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team rolled to a 52-28 win over Rocori on Saturday at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
January 21, 2023 05:23 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado