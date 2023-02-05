Boys hockey: Lakers' rally falls short in Brainerd

BRAINERD – A two-goal third period lifted Brainerd over the Detroit Lakes boys hockey team on Saturday afternoon.

Detroit Lakes (14-5-1) fell 4-3 to the Warriors (8-11-3) at the Essentia Health Sports Center. Martin Timmons and Kevin Stengrim’s goals in the third period were the difference.

Ben Hines scored twice for Detroit Lakes. He tied the game at 1-1 with an assist from Jacob Thomas early in the second period before squaring the game again with assists from Easton Wahl and Jace Fields. Chase Kukowski cut the deficit to 4-3 late in the third, but the Lakers’ comeback effort came up short.

Josh Mack made 29 saves in net for the Lakers. Brainerd’s Ryan Gerlich stopped 22 shots.

DL 0 2 1 – 3

BRD 1 1 2 – 4

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- BRD- Brady Johnson (John Finnegan) SHG, 10:17

SECOND PERIOD- Ben Hines (Jacob Thomas) 1:06; BRD- Johnson (Finnegan, Kade Stengrim) PPG, 2:59; DL- Hines (Easton Wahl, Jace Fields) 10:55

THIRD PERIOD- BRD- Martin Timmons (Carter Gustason) 2:45; BRD- Kalvin Stengrim (Kale Koop) 13:47; DL- Chase Kukowski (Jace Fields) 15:48