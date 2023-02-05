99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Boys hockey: Lakers' rally falls short in Brainerd

The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team couldn't find the equalizer in Brainerd on Saturday afternoon.

Detroit Lakes Boys Hockey
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 05, 2023 12:54 AM
BRAINERD – A two-goal third period lifted Brainerd over the Detroit Lakes boys hockey team on Saturday afternoon.

Detroit Lakes (14-5-1) fell 4-3 to the Warriors (8-11-3) at the Essentia Health Sports Center. Martin Timmons and Kevin Stengrim’s goals in the third period were the difference.

Ben Hines scored twice for Detroit Lakes. He tied the game at 1-1 with an assist from Jacob Thomas early in the second period before squaring the game again with assists from Easton Wahl and Jace Fields. Chase Kukowski cut the deficit to 4-3 late in the third, but the Lakers’ comeback effort came up short.

Josh Mack made 29 saves in net for the Lakers. Brainerd’s Ryan Gerlich stopped 22 shots.

DL 0 2 1 – 3

BRD 1 1 2 – 4

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- BRD- Brady Johnson (John Finnegan) SHG, 10:17

SECOND PERIOD- Ben Hines (Jacob Thomas) 1:06; BRD- Johnson (Finnegan, Kade Stengrim) PPG, 2:59; DL- Hines (Easton Wahl, Jace Fields) 10:55

THIRD PERIOD- BRD- Martin Timmons (Carter Gustason) 2:45; BRD- Kalvin Stengrim (Kale Koop) 13:47; DL- Chase Kukowski (Jace Fields) 15:48

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
