Boys hockey: Lakers roll over Prairie Center

LONG PRAIRIE – It was a good night if your name was Easton and you played for the Detroit Lakes boys hockey team on Thursday.

The Lakers (10-4-1) stomped Prairie Centre (5-8-0) 8-1 on the road to get back in the win column. Easton Kennedy and Easton Wahl led the offensive outburst. The two underclassmen combined for five points in the win.

Kennedy scored the game’s first two goals before Grady Kirchner made it 3-0 midway through the first period. Wahl scored twice in four minutes in the second period before Aiden Kennedy and Ben Hines added short-handed goals in the third. Cole Larson made it 8-1 midway through the final frame.

Senior Josh Mack made 16 saves in the win.

PC 0 1 0 – 1

DL 3 2 3 – 8

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- DL- Easton Kennedy (Aiden Kennedy) 1:41, DL- E. Kennedy (Easton Wahl) 3:38; DL- Grady Kirchner (Chase Kukowski, Cooper Moore) 9:04

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Wahl (A. Kennedy) PPG, 12:20; DL- Wahl (Kennedy) 16:13- PC Jesse Williams (Eli Fletcher, James Rieland) 16:44

THIRD PERIOD-DL- A. Kennedy (unassisted) SHG, 2:12; DL- Ben Hines (Jace Fields) SHG, 3:40; DL- Cole Larson (Caden Reep, Carter Bellefeuille) 6:30

PENALTIES- DL- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; PC- 6 minutes on 3 infractions