Boys hockey: Lakers roll over Prairie Center

The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team stomped Prairie Centre 8-1 on Thursday night on the road.

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 19, 2023 10:01 PM
LONG PRAIRIE – It was a good night if your name was Easton and you played for the Detroit Lakes boys hockey team on Thursday.

The Lakers (10-4-1) stomped Prairie Centre (5-8-0) 8-1 on the road to get back in the win column. Easton Kennedy and Easton Wahl led the offensive outburst. The two underclassmen combined for five points in the win.

Kennedy scored the game’s first two goals before Grady Kirchner made it 3-0 midway through the first period. Wahl scored twice in four minutes in the second period before Aiden Kennedy and Ben Hines added short-handed goals in the third. Cole Larson made it 8-1 midway through the final frame.

Senior Josh Mack made 16 saves in the win.

PC 0 1 0 – 1

DL 3 2 3 – 8

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- DL- Easton Kennedy (Aiden Kennedy) 1:41, DL- E. Kennedy (Easton Wahl) 3:38; DL- Grady Kirchner (Chase Kukowski, Cooper Moore) 9:04

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Wahl (A. Kennedy) PPG, 12:20; DL- Wahl (Kennedy) 16:13- PC Jesse Williams (Eli Fletcher, James Rieland) 16:44

THIRD PERIOD-DL- A. Kennedy (unassisted) SHG, 2:12; DL- Ben Hines (Jace Fields) SHG, 3:40; DL- Cole Larson (Caden Reep, Carter Bellefeuille) 6:30

PENALTIES- DL- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; PC- 6 minutes on 3 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, W, 16 saves, 1 goal allowed; PC- Carter Holman, L, 29 saves, 8 goals allowed

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
