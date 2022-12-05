Boys hockey: Lakers stage comeback to survive Kittson's upset bid

HALLOCK – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team played in its second consecutive overtime game on Saturday.

The Lakers (2-1) erased a 3-1 deficit to knock off Kittson County Central (3-2) 4-3 in overtime. Cole Larson’s team-high third goal of the season lifted Detroit Lakes over a Section 8A foe.

Tyler Hennen, the state’s leading scorer, buried a pair of goals in the first eight minutes to put the Bearcats ahead 2-0. Detroit Lakes’ Chase Kukowski cut the lead in half before Kittson’s Eli Muir scored with 1:40 left in the first period.

The Lakers’ top line came through in the third period. Carter Bellefeuille scored twice to tie the game. Aiden Kennedy assisted on both goals, while Cole Larson and Jace Fields each added helpers.

Josh Mack made 17 saves in goal for the Lakers. Kittson’s Jameson Turner made 42 saves.

DL 1 0 2 1 – 4

KCC 3 0 0 0 – 3

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- KCC- Tyler Hennen (Gavin Johnson, Hayden Olsonawksi) 5:53; KCC- Hennen (Olsonawski) 8:05; DL- Chase Kukowski (Ben Hines, Easton Wahl) 8:50; KCC- Eli Muir (Hennen, Ethan Hanson) 15:20

THIRD PERIOD- DL- Carter Bellefeuille (Cole Larson, Aiden Kennedy) 3;06; DL- Bellefeuille (Jace Field, A. Kennedy) 11:38

PENALTIES- DL- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; KCC- 0 minutes on 0 infractions