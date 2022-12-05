Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey: Lakers stage comeback to survive Kittson's upset bid

The 10th-ranked Detroit Lakes boys hockey team beat Kittson County Central 4-3 in overtime after completing a third-period comeback.

1 Aiden Kennedy AD7C4613.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Aiden Kennedy takes a shot in the first period of the Lakers' 4-0 win over Fergus Falls on Nov. 26, 2022 at the Kent Freeman Arena. Kennedy had a pair of assists in the third period to help complete Detroit Lakes' comeback win over Kittson County Central.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 05, 2022 02:13 PM
HALLOCK – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team played in its second consecutive overtime game on Saturday.

The Lakers (2-1) erased a 3-1 deficit to knock off Kittson County Central (3-2) 4-3 in overtime. Cole Larson’s team-high third goal of the season lifted Detroit Lakes over a Section 8A foe.

Tyler Hennen, the state’s leading scorer, buried a pair of goals in the first eight minutes to put the Bearcats ahead 2-0. Detroit Lakes’ Chase Kukowski cut the lead in half before Kittson’s Eli Muir scored with 1:40 left in the first period.

The Lakers’ top line came through in the third period. Carter Bellefeuille scored twice to tie the game. Aiden Kennedy assisted on both goals, while Cole Larson and Jace Fields each added helpers.

Josh Mack made 17 saves in goal for the Lakers. Kittson’s Jameson Turner made 42 saves.

DL 1 0 2 1 – 4

KCC 3 0 0 0 – 3

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- KCC- Tyler Hennen (Gavin Johnson, Hayden Olsonawksi) 5:53; KCC- Hennen (Olsonawski) 8:05; DL- Chase Kukowski (Ben Hines, Easton Wahl) 8:50; KCC- Eli Muir (Hennen, Ethan Hanson) 15:20

THIRD PERIOD- DL- Carter Bellefeuille (Cole Larson, Aiden Kennedy) 3;06; DL- Bellefeuille (Jace Field, A. Kennedy) 11:38

PENALTIES- DL- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; KCC- 0 minutes on 0 infractions

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, W, 17 saves, 3 goals allowed; KCC- Jameson Turner, L, 42 saves, 4 goals allowed

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
