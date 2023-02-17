Boys hockey: Northern Lakes wins overtime battle over shorthanded Lakers

BREEZY POINT – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team dropped its final game of the regular season with a shorthanded roster on Thursday in overtime.

Northern Lakes picked up a 1-0 win over the Lakers (16-7-1) on Finnegan Fogarty’s goal 18 seconds into the extra session. Christian Crutcher and Darby Boelter assisted on the goal.

Detroit Lakes was without a handful of regular players due to sickness, including starting goaltender Josh Mack. Kael Witt made 18 saves in his first career start. Ethan Kunz made 19 saves for the Lightning.

The Lakers are back in action for the final game of the 2022-23 season at the Kent Freeman Arena on Thursday, Feb. 23, against Kittson County Central.

DL 0 0 0 0 – 0

NL 0 0 0 1 – 1

SCORING- OVERTIME- NL- Finnegan Fogarty (Christian Crutcher, Darby Boelter) PPG, 0:18

PENALTIES- DL- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; NL- 6 minutes on 3 infractions

GOALTENDING- Kael Witt, L, 18 saves, 1 goal allowed; NL- Ethan Kunz, W, 19 saves, 0 goals allowed