Sports Prep

Boys hockey: Northern Lakes wins overtime battle over shorthanded Lakers

The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team lost a 1-0 overtime game on Thursday night in the final game of the regular season.

DL Lightning hockey.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Jordan Fields chases after the puck in the Lakers' 1-0 loss against Northern Lakes on Feb. 16, 2023.
Pete Mohs / Forum News Service
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 17, 2023 05:15 PM

BREEZY POINT – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team dropped its final game of the regular season with a shorthanded roster on Thursday in overtime.

Northern Lakes picked up a 1-0 win over the Lakers (16-7-1) on Finnegan Fogarty’s goal 18 seconds into the extra session. Christian Crutcher and Darby Boelter assisted on the goal.

Detroit Lakes was without a handful of regular players due to sickness, including starting goaltender Josh Mack. Kael Witt made 18 saves in his first career start. Ethan Kunz made 19 saves for the Lightning.

The Lakers are back in action for the final game of the 2022-23 season at the Kent Freeman Arena on Thursday, Feb. 23, against Kittson County Central.

DL 0 0 0 0 – 0

NL 0 0 0 1 – 1

SCORING- OVERTIME- NL- Finnegan Fogarty (Christian Crutcher, Darby Boelter) PPG, 0:18

PENALTIES- DL- 6 minutes on 3 infractions; NL- 6 minutes on 3 infractions

GOALTENDING- Kael Witt, L, 18 saves, 1 goal allowed; NL- Ethan Kunz, W, 19 saves, 0 goals allowed

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
