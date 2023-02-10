99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
Boys hockey: Oothoudt's hat trick lifts Little Falls over Detroit Lakes

The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team fell to Little Falls on the road on Thursday night.

BOYS HOCKEY.jpg
Detroit Lakes Boys Hockey
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 10, 2023 01:55 PM
Share
LITTLE FALLS – Carter Oothoudt’s three goals were the undoing of the Detroit Lakes boys hockey team on Thursday night.

The Little Falls junior scored three times, including twice in the third period in the Flyers' (15-8-1) 3-2 win over Detroit Lakes (16-6-1).

Ben Hines extended his goal-scoring streak to five games with a tying goal in the second period. Aiden Kennedy gave Detroit Lakes a 2-1 lead before the second intermission.

Oothoudt tied the game early in the third before scoring the go-ahead goal in the final three minutes.

Josh Mack made 26 saves in net for the Lakers.

DL- 0 2 0 – 2

LF 1 0 2 – 3

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- LF- Carter Oothoudt (Joey Welinski) 9:53

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Ben Hines (Jacob Thomas, Chase Kukowski) 8:47; DL- Aiden Kennedy (Easton Wahl, Coley Deraney) 14:50

THIRD PERIOD- LF- Oothoudt (Matt Filippi, Luke Avery) 3:33; Oothoudt (Coltin Johnson, Welinski) 14:24

PENALTIES- DL- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; LF- no penalties

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, L, 26 savs, 0 goals allowed; LF- Izaak Kalis, W, 12 saves, 0 goals allowed

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
