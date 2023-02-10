Boys hockey: Oothoudt's hat trick lifts Little Falls over Detroit Lakes

LITTLE FALLS – Carter Oothoudt’s three goals were the undoing of the Detroit Lakes boys hockey team on Thursday night.

The Little Falls junior scored three times, including twice in the third period in the Flyers' (15-8-1) 3-2 win over Detroit Lakes (16-6-1).

Ben Hines extended his goal-scoring streak to five games with a tying goal in the second period. Aiden Kennedy gave Detroit Lakes a 2-1 lead before the second intermission.

Oothoudt tied the game early in the third before scoring the go-ahead goal in the final three minutes.

Josh Mack made 26 saves in net for the Lakers.

DL- 0 2 0 – 2

LF 1 0 2 – 3

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- LF- Carter Oothoudt (Joey Welinski) 9:53

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Ben Hines (Jacob Thomas, Chase Kukowski) 8:47; DL- Aiden Kennedy (Easton Wahl, Coley Deraney) 14:50

THIRD PERIOD- LF- Oothoudt (Matt Filippi, Luke Avery) 3:33; Oothoudt (Coltin Johnson, Welinski) 14:24

PENALTIES- DL- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; LF- no penalties

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, L, 26 savs, 0 goals allowed; LF- Izaak Kalis, W, 12 saves, 0 goals allowed