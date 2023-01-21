STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys hockey: Turner, Kennedy's 3-point nights lead Detroit Lakes over Red Lake Falls

The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team beat Red Lake Falls 6-2 behind three-point nights from Jack Turner and Aiden Kennedy.

BOYS HOCKEY.jpg
Detroit Lakes Boys Hockey
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 21, 2023 10:48 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team picked up another Section 8A win on Friday night.

The Lakers (11-4-1) knocked off Red Lake Falls 6-2 at home, improving their section-place record to 4-2-1.

Ben Hines opened the scoring with an early first-period goal. Tommy Suckert and Carter Bellefeuille each scored in the second period to give Detroit Lakes a 3-1 lead heading into the third intermission.

The Lakers scored three times in the third. Cole Deraney, who returned from injury, joined Jack Turner and Easton Kennedy on the scoresheet. Turner and Aiden Kennedy each had a team-high three points.

Josh Mack made 21 saves in goal for his 11th win of the season. Red Lake Falls got a pair of goals from Evan Girdler, and 47 saves from Pacey Struthers.

ADVERTISEMENT

RL 0 1 1 – 2

DL 1 2 3 – 6

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- DL- Ben Hines (Cooper Moore, Easton Kennedy) 2:05

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Tommy Suckert (Cole Larson) 4:45; DL- Carter Bellefeuille (Aiden Kennedy, Jack Turner) 11:51; RL- Evan Girdler (Jackson Hoefer, Gavin Girdler) PPG, 14:47

THIRD PERIOD- DL- Turner (A. Kennedy, Cole Deraney) 2:50; DL- Deraney (Larson, A. Kennedy) 9:43; RL- E. Girdler (unassisted) 13:38; DL- E. Kennedy (Turner, Moore) 15:05

PENALTIES- DL- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; RL- 2 minutes on 1 infraction

GOALTENDING- DL- Josh Mack, W, 21 saves, 2 goals allowed; RL- Pacey Struthers, L, 47 saves, 6 goals allowed

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSHOCKEYBOYS HOCKEY
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What To Read Next
LDT Mid State.jpg
College
Dance team: Detroit Lakes wins Mid-State jazz championship
The Laker Dance team was crowned jazz routine champions at the Mid-State Conference meet on Friday night.
January 20, 2023 11:58 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Prep
Girls hockey: Stattelman's hat trick lifts Detroit Lakes over International Falls
The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team beat International Falls 5-1 behind Haley Stattelman's hat trick.
January 20, 2023 06:06 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
1 Brandton Marsh AD7C9041.JPG
Prep
Boys basketball: Leach, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton nips Lakers’ winning streak
The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team saw its four-game win streak come to an end on Thursday night against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse
January 20, 2023 12:42 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Detroit Lakes Alpine.jpg
Prep
Alpine skiing: Bristlin claims top spot at Annandale invite
Tristan Bristlin led the Detroit Lakes alpine skiing team at the Annandale invite on Thursday afternoon.
January 19, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado