Boys hockey: Turner, Kennedy's 3-point nights lead Detroit Lakes over Red Lake Falls

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team picked up another Section 8A win on Friday night.

The Lakers (11-4-1) knocked off Red Lake Falls 6-2 at home, improving their section-place record to 4-2-1.

Ben Hines opened the scoring with an early first-period goal. Tommy Suckert and Carter Bellefeuille each scored in the second period to give Detroit Lakes a 3-1 lead heading into the third intermission.

The Lakers scored three times in the third. Cole Deraney, who returned from injury, joined Jack Turner and Easton Kennedy on the scoresheet. Turner and Aiden Kennedy each had a team-high three points.

Josh Mack made 21 saves in goal for his 11th win of the season. Red Lake Falls got a pair of goals from Evan Girdler, and 47 saves from Pacey Struthers.

RL 0 1 1 – 2

DL 1 2 3 – 6

SCORING- FIRST PERIOD- DL- Ben Hines (Cooper Moore, Easton Kennedy) 2:05

SECOND PERIOD- DL- Tommy Suckert (Cole Larson) 4:45; DL- Carter Bellefeuille (Aiden Kennedy, Jack Turner) 11:51; RL- Evan Girdler (Jackson Hoefer, Gavin Girdler) PPG, 14:47

THIRD PERIOD- DL- Turner (A. Kennedy, Cole Deraney) 2:50; DL- Deraney (Larson, A. Kennedy) 9:43; RL- E. Girdler (unassisted) 13:38; DL- E. Kennedy (Turner, Moore) 15:05

PENALTIES- DL- 4 minutes on 2 infractions; RL- 2 minutes on 1 infraction