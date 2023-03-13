Boys hockey: Turner receives high school Hobey Baker award during state hockey tour

DETROIT LAKES – Laker senior defenseman Jack Turner was recognized with the Hobey Baker High School Character Award during this past weekend’s Minnesota State High School League’s state hockey tournament.

The Hobey Baker foundation created the award In 2003 “to honor high school hockey players who exemplify the Hobey Baker ideal that ‘Character Builds Excellence’” because “character makes the game better and it makes our players better.”

According to the Hobey Baker site, candidates for a High School Hobey Baker Award are selected by their coaches, based on the following criteria: coachability, strength of character, integrity, commitment, teamwork, community leadership and outstanding sportsmanship.

The Lakers boys hockey team wrapped their fourth campaign under head coach Ben Noah with a record of 17-8-1 after a 6-2 Section 8A semifinal loss to third-seeded East Grand Forks in February.