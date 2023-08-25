Boys soccer: Lakers fall to Little Falls as new head coach steps in

MORE STORIES BY NICK LEONARDELLI









DETROIT LAKES — Stepping onto the field with renewed determination and a fresh sense of direction, the Detroit Lakes boys soccer team embarked on their 2023 season under the guidance of a new leader. Although the Lakers couldn’t come away with a win against Little Falls, their new head coach is excited to get her first season underway.

Jessie Olsen steps in as the new manager after Mr. Detroit Lakes boys soccer himself, Justin Wegleitner, stepped down after 26 years of being the face of the young program. Olsen has been around soccer for most of her life and has experience both on the pitch and on the sidelines.

“I played in high school and all four years in college,” she said. “I was a starter at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. I coached quite a bit right out of college and then came back into coaching probably three or four years ago. This last summer I was with the U14 boys. I had a lot of fun which reignited my passion for soccer.”

Detroit Lakes' Caden Qualley before a shot in the Lakers' 5-2 loss to Little Falls in the opening match of the 2023 season at Detroit Lakes Rotary Soccer Fields on Thursday, Aug. 24. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Wegleitner was the only head coach in program history before Olsen accepted the job. With the Lakers entering a new era, she understands that there’s going to be a lot on her plate in year one.

“I think anytime you have a new coach, there's always pressure,” Olsen said. “I know being with the program for that long has a lot to say about him and the program. At the same time, I'm excited to bring something new and hopefully challenge these boys, push them even further, and build on what was already there. We've really come together as a team, even though we didn't see it on the field tonight as much as we wanted to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Lakes started its 2022 campaign with a 4-2 win over Little Falls. The Flyers booked a different flight in 2023. Little Falls came out firing early and often netting a 3-0 lead at the half. The Lakers managed to score two goals in the second half but Little Falls continued its attack and walked away with a 5-2 victory.

Olsen was still impressed with the way the boys played after some misfortune during the match.

Detroit Lakes' goalie Erick Ziegler looking for a player to give the ball to in the Lakers' 5-2 loss to Little Falls in the opening match of the 2023 season at Detroit Lakes Rotary Soccer Fields on Thursday, Aug. 24. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“We came out, we were down a few boys and we had some injuries, but they played through it,” she said. “Obviously, a loss is tough. We have a lot to work on, but I'm excited to see what the rest of the season brings. I really am.”

The Flyers immediately got to scoring with a goal in the fifth minute of the game. It wasn’t until the 32nd minute that Little Falls netted its second goal of the game. About six minutes later, the Flyer snuck another past the goalie and went into the half with a commanding 3-0 lead.

The Lakers entered the second half with some much-needed energy as Connor Jensen scored the first goal of the season in the 47th minute. Only 15 minutes later, Little Falls snuck its fourth goal of the game and found itself with a 4-1 lead. The Flyers put the game out of reach with their fifth goal of the contest in the 66th minute.

The Lakers finished the game with a goal in the 79th minute for Jensen’s second of the match but it was too little, too late. After a tough first-game loss, Olsen and her team knew life on the pitch was going to have a different feel.

“Honestly, I think there was a little bit of first-game jitters,” she said. “It's just the first game. We had some new guys in different positions, but the boys said it themselves at half-time, we didn't play as a team the first half, not like we normally do in practice.”

Detroit Lakes' Connor Jensen drills between two Little Falls' defenders in the Lakers' 5-2 loss to the Flyers in the opening match of the 2023 season at Detroit Lakes Rotary Soccer Fields on Thursday, Aug. 24. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Lakers are led by 12 seniors but only have two juniors. One of the biggest questions marks coming into the season was how the older players will play alongside a younger cast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have a lot of younger boys and a lot of older boys from missing some juniors and sophomores,” Olsen said. “Obviously, with a new coach, we didn't know what to expect. I probably had to earn my keep a little bit, but I think I did that in the first few days. We have a mutual understanding of one another. I think the boys have really seen what they're capable of so it's fun to see the growth.”

Olsen has received a ton of help from her seniors, with captains Gannon Braun and Chase Housholder acting as coaches on the field. They’ve a guiding light as Olsen gets acquainted with her new squad and recently a third player has joined the stable of senior captains.

“In the last couple of days, we named Zeke Blow as a third captain,” she said. “He's been a great leader on and off the field. Positive attitude, insane work ethic. Can’t ask for more from that guy.”

Detroit Lakes' Caden Qualley (left), Owen Lipton (middle), and Brady Wirtz (right) make the wall on a Little Falls free kick in the Lakers' 5-2 loss to the Flyers in the opening match of the 2023 season at Detroit Lakes Rotary Soccer Fields on Thursday, Aug. 24. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

MORE DETROIT LAKES SPORTS





Nerves are normal in the first game of the season and everything is new for Detroit Lakes entering the 2023 season. There’s going to be growing pains at first but Olsen is ready to lead these boys into battle. She hopes that their second game against Alexandria on Saturday, Aug. 26, looks a little different than the first.

“I think it's composure,” Olsen said. “This preseason, we talked a lot about effort and attitude and really working as a team. I really do think we have the skill set there, but we have to come together as a team with the effort.”

LITTLE FALLS 5 DETROIT LAKES 2

LF 3 2 – 5

DL 0 2 – 2