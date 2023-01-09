99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Boys swimming and diving: Erickson paces Lakers at Border Battle

The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team returned to West Fargo for the Border Battle on Saturday.

Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving.
By Jared Rubado
January 09, 2023
WEST FARGO – The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team returned to West Fargo for the 2023 Border Battle on Saturday.

Ryan Erickson notched a pair of top-10 finishes. He took fourth in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:15.66. He also finished in eighth place in the 100-yard freestyle. Zane Roberts also licked up a top-10 finish in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:09.90, which was good for seventh place.

Fargo Davies won the meet with a team score of 329. Grand Forks (264) and Sauk Rapids-Rice (262) rounded out the top three. Detroit Lakes finished 11th (78).

BORDER BATTLE TEAM SCORES- 1. Fargo Davies 329, 2- Grand Forks 264, 3- Sauk Rapids-Rice 262, 4- Melrose-Sauk Centre, T5- Centennial, West Fargo 211, 7- Fergus Falls 189, 8- Andover 179, 9- West Fargo Sheyenne 175, 10- Bemidji 110, 11- Detroit Lakes 78, 12- Morris-Chokio-Alberta 44

DETROIT LAKES VARSITY FINISHERS- DIVING- 14- Carson Jensen 168.50,

200Y MEDLEY RELAY- 11- Micah Barberg, Zane Roberts, Ryan Erickson, Brian Morrison 27.82

200Y IM- 4- Erickson 2:15.66

50Y FREE- T18- Roberts 26.17, 77- Ernie Evans 34.57, 82- Andrew Barberg 35.86

100Y FLY- 36- Neil Trowbridge 1:38.62

100Y FREE- 8- Erickson 52.44

500Y FREE- 30- Trowbridge 7:45.17

200Y FREE RELAY- 12- Brian Morrison, Hunter Zehnacker, Andrew Barberg, Trowbridge 2:09.28

100Y BACK- 16- Micah Barberg 1:09.47

100Y BREAST- 7- Roberts 1:09.95

400Y FREE RELAY- 10- Erickson, Morrison, Roberts, Micah Barberg 3:50.32

By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus.
