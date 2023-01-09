Boys swimming and diving: Erickson paces Lakers at Border Battle

WEST FARGO – The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team returned to West Fargo for the 2023 Border Battle on Saturday.

Ryan Erickson notched a pair of top-10 finishes. He took fourth in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:15.66. He also finished in eighth place in the 100-yard freestyle. Zane Roberts also licked up a top-10 finish in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:09.90, which was good for seventh place.

Fargo Davies won the meet with a team score of 329. Grand Forks (264) and Sauk Rapids-Rice (262) rounded out the top three. Detroit Lakes finished 11th (78).

BORDER BATTLE TEAM SCORES- 1. Fargo Davies 329, 2- Grand Forks 264, 3- Sauk Rapids-Rice 262, 4- Melrose-Sauk Centre, T5- Centennial, West Fargo 211, 7- Fergus Falls 189, 8- Andover 179, 9- West Fargo Sheyenne 175, 10- Bemidji 110, 11- Detroit Lakes 78, 12- Morris-Chokio-Alberta 44

DETROIT LAKES VARSITY FINISHERS- DIVING- 14- Carson Jensen 168.50,

200Y MEDLEY RELAY- 11- Micah Barberg, Zane Roberts, Ryan Erickson, Brian Morrison 27.82

200Y IM- 4- Erickson 2:15.66

50Y FREE- T18- Roberts 26.17, 77- Ernie Evans 34.57, 82- Andrew Barberg 35.86

100Y FLY- 36- Neil Trowbridge 1:38.62

100Y FREE- 8- Erickson 52.44

500Y FREE- 30- Trowbridge 7:45.17

200Y FREE RELAY- 12- Brian Morrison, Hunter Zehnacker, Andrew Barberg, Trowbridge 2:09.28

100Y BACK- 16- Micah Barberg 1:09.47

100Y BREAST- 7- Roberts 1:09.95