Boys swimming and diving: Lakers compete at section True Team meet

MORRIS- The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team took their talents to Morris on Saturday to compete in the Section 5-A True Team Meet.

After a full day of being in the pool, the Lakers finished in sixth-place with 455 team points. Alexandria was the meet’s top team with 1,226 team points.

Ryan Erickson was Detroit Lakes’ top performer. He finished third in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:16.18 and third in the 100-yard freestyle (51.24). Zane Roberts secured a fifth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.67). Erickson and Roberts were part of the fifth-place 400-yard freestyle relay team with Brian Morrison and Micah Barberg. They finished with a time of 3:51.32.

Gregory Simons had the fifth-highest score in the diving event.

TEAM SCORES- 1. Alexandria 1226, 2. Melrose-Sauk Centre 1199, 3. Fergus Falls 881, 4. Park Rapids 715, 5. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 585, 6. Detroit Lakes 455, 7. PerhamNew York Mills 306

200Y MEDLEY RELAY- 6- Micah Barberg, Zane Roberts, Ryan Erickson, Brian Morris 1:57.94, 19- Andrew Barberg, Dominic Rootham, Neil Trowbridge, Tony McLeod 2:35.23

200Y FREESTYLE-7- Micah Barberg 2:08.01, 18- Tony McLeod 2:30.30, 19- Dominic Rootham 2:44.17, Ernie Evans 2:51.62

200Y IM- 3- Ryan Erickison 2:16.18

50Y FREESTYLE- 11- Zane Roberts 26.17, 15- Brian Morrison, 21 Isak Qualley 36.08, 24- Liam Bennett 43.60

1M DIVING- 5- Gregory Simons 271.90, 6- Lane Yliniemi 251.50

100Y BUTTERFLY- DQ- Neil Trowbridge

100Y FREESTYLE- 2- Ryan Erickson 2:16.18, 18- Andrew Barberg, 24- Isak Qualley 1:25.29, DQ- Dominic Rootham

500Y FREESTYLE- 16- Neil Trowbridge 7:46.27

200Y FREESTYLE RELAY- 13- Brian Morrison, Tony McLeod, Neil Trowbridge, Dominic Rootham 1:59.19, 19- Andrew Barberg, Ernie Evans, Isak Qualley, Liam Bennet 2:34.14

100Y BACKSTROKE- 7- Micah Barberg 1:05.99, 22- Andrew Barberg 1:46.49

100Y BREASTSTROKE- 5- Zane Roberts 1:11.67, Tony McLeod 1:31.30

400Y FREESTYLE RELAY- 5- Ryan Erickson, Brian Morrison, Zane Roberts, Micah Barberg 3:51.32