Boys Swimming and Diving: Lakers compete host triangular against Thief River Falls, Morris

DETROIT LAKES- The Lakers welcomed Morris and Thief River Falls to Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center for a triangular Tuesday night.

Detroit Lakes finished in second with 65 team points. Thief River Falls took home the top spot with 74 points.

Micah Barberg finished in first place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:07.11. Ryan Erickson grabbed a first place finish in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:55.41. Erickson also finished second (52.15) in the 100-yard freestyle.

Ernie Evans was the top performer in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:03.01. Neil Trowbridge took first in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:00.16. Zane Roberts finished with a time of 1:11.69 to grab first in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Gregory Simons won the diving event with a score of 150.40. Teammates Lane Yliniemi (149.25) and Carson Jensen (137.40) were right behind Simons.

Some of the Lakers’ other top performers were their relay teams. Barberg, Roberts, Erickson and Brian Morrison took second place 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:04.46. They also finished with a 400-yard freestyle relay time of 4:02.47 to also finish in second place.

TEAM SCORES- 1. Thief River Falls 74, 2. Detroit Lakes 65, 3. Morris Area-Chokio- Alberta 34

200Y Medley Relay- 1- Micah Barberg, Zane Roberts, Ryan Erickson, Brian Morrison 2:04.46

200Y Freestyle- 1- Ernie Evans 2:03.01, 3. Micah Barberg 2:06.78, 7- Tony McLeod 2:30.19, 8- Dominic Rootham 2:43.38

200Y IM- 1- Ryan Erickson 2:55.41

50Y Freestyle- 5- Zane Roberts 25.78, 6- Carson Jensen 27.46, 8- Brian Morrison 28.17, 9- Hunter Zehnacker 32.71

1M Diving- 1- Gregory Simons 150.40, 2- Lane Yliniemi 149.25, 3- Carson Jensen 137.40

100Y Butterfly- 1- Neil Trowbridge 1:00.16

100Y Freestyle- 2- Ryan Erickson 52.15, 7- Hunter Zehnacker 1:17.24, 8- Andrew Barberg 1:18.45, 9- Dominic Rootham

500Y Freestyle- 3- Neil Trowbridge 8:00.89

200Y Freestyle Relay- 5- Brian Morrison, Hunter Zehnacker, Andrew Barberg, Dominic Rootham 2:07.38, 6- Carson Jensen, Erner Evans, Isak Qualley, Liam Bennett

100Y Backstroke- 1- Micah Barberg 1:07.11

100Y Breaststroke- 1- Zane Roberts 1:11.69, 4- Tony McLeod 1:39.86, 5- Ernie Evans 1:40.63, 6- Jordan McLeod 1:46.81

400Y Freestyle Relay- 2- Ryan Erickson, Brian Morrison, Zane Roberts, Micah Barberg 4:02.47, 6- Hunter Zehnacker, Neil Trowbridge, Dominic Rootham, Tony McLeod 4:56.24