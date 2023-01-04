Boys swimming and diving: Lakers compete in Park Rapids triangular

PARK RAPIDS- The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team visited Park Rapids on Tuesday for a triangular against the Panthers and Thief River Falls.

The Lakers fell in both head-to-head matchups. Thief River Falls beat Detroit Lakes 99-62. The Lakers also fell to the host school 115-54.

Detroit Lakes’ Ryan Erickson and Zane Roberts were the only first-place finishers. Erickson won the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:16.88 and the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.19. Roberts finished the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.90 to grab the top spot.

The Lakers will regroup before heading to Fargo for the Border Battle on Saturday.

THIEF RIVER FALLS 99, DETROIT LAKES 62

PARK RAPIDS 115, DETROIT LAKES 54

200Y Medley Relay- 3- Micah Barberg, Zane Roberts, Ryan Erickson, Brian Morrison 2:00.71, 6- Andrew Barberg, Tony McCleod, Neil Trowbridge, Dominic Rootham 2:39.40

200Y IM- 1- Ryan Erickson 2:16.88

50Y Freestyle- 3- Zane Roberts 26.17, 7- Brian Morrison 28.55, 8- Carson Jensen 30.48, 9- Tony McCleod 31.17, 10- Dominic Rootham 31.96, 11- Hunter Zehnacker 32.52, 13- Ernie Evans 35.73, 14- Isak Qualley 37.46, 16- Liam Bennett 46.09

1M Diving- 2- Gregory Simons 148.00, 3- Lane Yliniemi 146.55, 4- Neil Trowbridge 127.95, 5- Lucas Lundberg 123.40, 6- Carson Jensen 116.65

100Y Butterfly- 4- Neil Trowbridge 1:40.62

100Y Freestyle- 1- Ryan Erickson 52.19, 6- Tony McCleod 1:09.14, 8- Hunter Zehnacker 1:14.46, 10- Ernie Evans 1:21.81, 12- Isak Qualley 1:23.94

200Y Freestyle Relay- 4- Brian Morrison, Tony McCleod, Carson Jensen, Ernie Evans 2:08.70, 6- Andrew Barberg, Hunter Zehnacker, Isak Qualley, Dominic Rootham 2:17.84

100Y Backstroke- 2- Micah Barberg 1:08.78

100Y Breaststroke- 1- Zane Roberts 1:13.90