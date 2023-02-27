99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Boys swimming and diving: Lakers compete in Section 5A Tournament, send one swimmer to state

The Detroit Lakes swimming and diving team will be represented by Ryan Erickson after a successful Section 5A tournament on Saturday.

Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving.
By Nick Leonardelli
February 27, 2023 08:20 AM

MORRIS – The Detroit Lakes swimming and diving team had one swimmer qualify for the state tournament in one event at the Section 5A tournament.

Ryan Erickson will be the lone Laker heading down to Minneapolis next weekend. He finished the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.77 to earn himself a state birth. He also had a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard IM (2:11.65).

Micah Barberg placed seventh in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.71) and eighth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.14). Gregory Simon finished sixth in the diving event with a score of 311.35.

The state tournament will begin Thursday, March 2, and run until Saturday, March 4.

TEAM RESULTS- 1. Alexandria 490.5, 2. Melrose/Sauk Centre 426, 3. Fergus Falls 302, 4. Park Rapids 259, 5. Thief River Falls 182, 6. Detroit Lakes 178, 7. Perham/New York Mills 107.5, 8. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 103

200Y MEDLEY RELAY- 8- Andrew Barberg, Tony McLeod, Brian Morrison, Hunter Zehnacker 2:22.31

200Y FREESTYLE- 8- Micah Barberg 2:03.14

200Y IM- 5- Ryan Erickson 2:11.65

50Y FREESTYLE- 15- Zane Roberts 25.71

100Y FREESTYLE- 2- Ryan Erickosn 49.77

200Y FREESTYLE RELAY- 5- Micah Barberg, Zane Roberts, Brian Morrison, Ryan Erickson 1:39.44

1M DIVING- 6- Gregory Simons 311.35, 8- Lane Yliniemi 257.80, 12- Neil Trowbridge 200.65

100Y BACKSTROKE- 7- Micah Barberg 1:03.71

100Y BREASTSTROKE- 6- Zane Roberts 1:09.72

By Nick Leonardelli
