99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys swimming and diving: Lakers’ Erickson competes in state 100-yard freestyle

The Detroit Lakes lone swimmer failed to qualify for the state finals race in his only event.

DL Ryan Erickson 200 IM.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Ryan Erickson swims the breaststroke at the Mid-State Conference championships on Feb. 11, 2023 at Park Rapids High School.
Vance Carlson / Forum News Service
News Staff
By News Staff
March 06, 2023 12:08 PM

MINNEAPOLIS – Detroit Lakes' Ryan Erickson placed 20th in the preliminary round of the 100-yard freestyle at the Minnesota State Boys Swimming and Diving Championship held last weekend at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

The top 16 finishers moved on to the state finals round.

The junior swam the 100-yard freestyle in 50.13 with splits of 24.07 and 26.06.

Erickson entered the state weekend seeded 19th with a time of 49.77. He was the lone Laker to compete at the state meet this year.

Senior Jack Schurtz-Ford of the Breck-Blake took the gold 100 free title with a time of 44.85.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
170 Cade Jackson.JPG
Prep
Lakers have medal filled 2023 Individual State Wrestling Tournament
March 06, 2023 07:51 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
DSC_0134 - edited.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Sauk Rapids-Rice upsets DL in intense section semifinal battle
March 05, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Detroit Lakes Main.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Lakers boys basketball outpaces Crosby-Ironton 76-61 in away game
March 03, 2023 04:28 PM
 · 
By  News Staff