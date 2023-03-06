Boys swimming and diving: Lakers’ Erickson competes in state 100-yard freestyle

MINNEAPOLIS – Detroit Lakes' Ryan Erickson placed 20th in the preliminary round of the 100-yard freestyle at the Minnesota State Boys Swimming and Diving Championship held last weekend at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

The top 16 finishers moved on to the state finals round.

The junior swam the 100-yard freestyle in 50.13 with splits of 24.07 and 26.06.

Erickson entered the state weekend seeded 19th with a time of 49.77. He was the lone Laker to compete at the state meet this year.

Senior Jack Schurtz-Ford of the Breck-Blake took the gold 100 free title with a time of 44.85.