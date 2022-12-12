Boys swimming and diving: Lakers swim to second place in Fergus

FERGUS FALLS – The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team competed in the 2022 Uvaas Otter Invite at Fergus Falls High School on Saturday.

The Lakers took second behind the host school with 269 team points.

Detroit Lakes ended its day with two first-place finishes and five other top-three times. Ryan Erickson took first in the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:03.94.

Gregory Simons was the other first-place finisher for the Lakers. Simons secured the top spot in the diving event with a final score of 153.65. His teammate, Lucas Lundberg, finished third in the diving event with a final score of 135.75.

Micah Barberg completed the 500-yard freestyle to a third-place time of 6:17.27. Zane Roberts took second place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.05. Dominic Rootham swam the 50-yard breaststroke in 44.33 to grab third place.

The relay team of Erickson, Bryan Morrison, Roberts and Barberg finished in second place in the 4x200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:43.71.

FERGUS FALLS INVITE TEAM SCORES- Fergus Falls 553, Detroit Lakes, 269, Thief River Falls 242, Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 224, Perham-New York Mills 102.

200Y Medley Relay- 4- Micah Barberg, Zane Roberts, Ryan Erickson, Bryan Morrison 2:00.46,

200Y Freestyle- 5- Hunter Zehnacker 3:17.11

100Y IM- 1- Ryan Erickson 1:03.94

50Y Freestyle- 4- Zane Roberts 26.40, 7- Brian Morrison 28.10, 14- Ernie Evans 34.73, 15 Andrew Barberg 35.22, 24- Liam Bennett 51.18,

1M Diving- 1- Gregory Simons 153.65, 3- Lucas Lundberg 135.75, 5- Neil Trowbridge 130.15, 6- Lane Yliniemi 129.00, 8- Carson Jensen 113.15

50Y Butterfly- 2- Ryan Erickson 28.46

100Y Freestyle- 14- Hunter Zehnacker 1:23.66

500Y Freestyle- 3- Micah Barberg 6:17.27

200Y Freestyle Relay- 2- Ryan Erickison, Brian Morrison, Zane Roberts, Micah Barberg 1:43.71, 8- Dominic Rootham, Tony McLeod, Hunter Zehnacker, Zariah Wouters 2:10.24

50Y Backstroke- 6- Andrew Barberg 48.12

100Y Backstroke- 11- Tony McLeod 1:32.03

50Y Breaststroke- 3- Dominic Rootham 44.33, 4- Tony McLeod 46.07, 5- Ernie Evans 46.44, 6- Jordan McLeod 50.31

100Y Breaststroke- 2- Zane Roberts 1:14.05