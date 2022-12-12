Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys swimming and diving: Lakers swim to second place in Fergus

The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team took second place at the Uvass Otter Invite in Fergus Falls on Saturday.

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING.jpg
Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving.
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
December 12, 2022 12:53 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

FERGUS FALLS – The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team competed in the 2022 Uvaas Otter Invite at Fergus Falls High School on Saturday.

The Lakers took second behind the host school with 269 team points.

Detroit Lakes ended its day with two first-place finishes and five other top-three times. Ryan Erickson took first in the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:03.94.

Gregory Simons was the other first-place finisher for the Lakers. Simons secured the top spot in the diving event with a final score of 153.65. His teammate, Lucas Lundberg, finished third in the diving event with a final score of 135.75.

Micah Barberg completed the 500-yard freestyle to a third-place time of 6:17.27. Zane Roberts took second place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.05. Dominic Rootham swam the 50-yard breaststroke in 44.33 to grab third place.

ADVERTISEMENT

The relay team of Erickson, Bryan Morrison, Roberts and Barberg finished in second place in the 4x200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:43.71.

FERGUS FALLS INVITE TEAM SCORES- Fergus Falls 553, Detroit Lakes, 269, Thief River Falls 242, Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 224, Perham-New York Mills 102.

200Y Medley Relay- 4- Micah Barberg, Zane Roberts, Ryan Erickson, Bryan Morrison 2:00.46,

200Y Freestyle- 5- Hunter Zehnacker 3:17.11

100Y IM- 1- Ryan Erickson 1:03.94

50Y Freestyle- 4- Zane Roberts 26.40, 7- Brian Morrison 28.10, 14- Ernie Evans 34.73, 15 Andrew Barberg 35.22, 24- Liam Bennett 51.18,

1M Diving- 1- Gregory Simons 153.65, 3- Lucas Lundberg 135.75, 5- Neil Trowbridge 130.15, 6- Lane Yliniemi 129.00, 8- Carson Jensen 113.15

50Y Butterfly- 2- Ryan Erickson 28.46

100Y Freestyle- 14- Hunter Zehnacker 1:23.66

500Y Freestyle- 3- Micah Barberg 6:17.27

200Y Freestyle Relay- 2- Ryan Erickison, Brian Morrison, Zane Roberts, Micah Barberg 1:43.71, 8- Dominic Rootham, Tony McLeod, Hunter Zehnacker, Zariah Wouters 2:10.24

50Y Backstroke- 6- Andrew Barberg 48.12

100Y Backstroke- 11- Tony McLeod 1:32.03

50Y Breaststroke- 3- Dominic Rootham 44.33, 4- Tony McLeod 46.07, 5- Ernie Evans 46.44, 6- Jordan McLeod 50.31

100Y Breaststroke- 2- Zane Roberts 1:14.05

400Y Freestyle Relay- 4- Micah Barberg, Brian Morrison, Neil Trowbridge, Zariah Wouters 4:25.53

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSBOYS SWIMMING AND DIVINGSWIMMING AND DIVING
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What to read next
Rubado Column Mug
Sports
Rubado column: Parents and hockey skates
This is a column written by Jared Rubado about the holiday season and the importance of family. This is column does not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Tribune, Focus or Wadena PJ.
December 23, 2022 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
IMG_3209.jpg
Prep
Football: Ethan Carrier inks commitment to the University of Minnesota
Detroit Lakes' Ethan Carrier made his commitment to the University of Minnesota official on Wednesday night.
December 23, 2022 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
GIRLS HOCKEY.jpg
Prep
Girls hockey: Crookston handles Detroit Lakes in make-up game
The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team suffered a loss in Crookston on Thursday night.
December 23, 2022 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
WRESTLING.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Lakers mount comeback against Fosston-Bagley, pushes No. 12 Thief River Falls
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team split Thursday night's triangular against Fosston-Bagley and Thief River Falls.
December 23, 2022 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado