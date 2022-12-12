Boys swimming and diving: Lakers swim to second place in Fergus
The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team took second place at the Uvass Otter Invite in Fergus Falls on Saturday.
FERGUS FALLS – The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team competed in the 2022 Uvaas Otter Invite at Fergus Falls High School on Saturday.
The Lakers took second behind the host school with 269 team points.
Detroit Lakes ended its day with two first-place finishes and five other top-three times. Ryan Erickson took first in the 100-yard IM with a time of 1:03.94.
Gregory Simons was the other first-place finisher for the Lakers. Simons secured the top spot in the diving event with a final score of 153.65. His teammate, Lucas Lundberg, finished third in the diving event with a final score of 135.75.
Micah Barberg completed the 500-yard freestyle to a third-place time of 6:17.27. Zane Roberts took second place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.05. Dominic Rootham swam the 50-yard breaststroke in 44.33 to grab third place.
The relay team of Erickson, Bryan Morrison, Roberts and Barberg finished in second place in the 4x200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:43.71.