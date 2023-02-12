Boys swimming and diving: Lakers take home runner-up finish at Mid-State championships

PARK RAPIDS – The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team took second place at the Mid-State Conference championships on Saturday.

The Lakers finished with 345 points, second only to Park Rapids (492). Detroit Lakes took home three first-place times.

Ryan Erickson won the 200-yard IM with a mark of 2:15.93. He also won the 100-yard freestyle (50.44) and swam the first leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay (447.82, 1st) with Brian Morrison, Micah Barberg and Zane Roberts. Roberts also finished as the runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.39).

Barberg took second place in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.53) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:05.96). The 200-yard free relay team of Erickson, Barberg, Roberts and Morrison claimed second in the 200-yard event at 1:42.06.

Gregory Simons claimed third place in the diving competition with a score of 346.85. Morrison also finished in third in the 50-yard freestyle (27.63).

Full results from Saturday’s Mid-State Championships are listed below. The Lakers will compete in the Section 5A championships at the University of Minnesota-Morris on Saturday, Feb. 25.

TEAM SCORES- 1- Park Rapids 492, 2- Detroit Lakes 345, 3- Perham-New York Mills 236

DETROIT LAKES FINISHERS- DIVING- 3- Gregory Simons 346.85. 4- Lane Yliniemi 331.80, 5- Neil Trowbridge 245.05, 6- Carson Jensen 228.45

200Y MEDLEY RELAY- 4- Tony McLeod, Zane Roberts, Brian Morrison, Andrew Barberg 2:14.37, 5th- Isak Qualley, Dominic Roothamn, Liam Bennett, Jordan McLeod 3:07.67

200Y FREE- 2- Micah Barberg 2:03.53, 5- Tony McLeod 2:24.27, 5th- Rootham 2:33.58

200Y IM- 1- Ryan Erickson 2:15.93

50Y FREE- 3- Morrison 27.63, 7- Hunter Zehnacker 33.17, 8- Qualley 35.39, 11- Bennett 40.45

100Y FREE- 1- Erickson 50.44, 6- A. Barberg 1:12.47, 7- Zehnacker 1:16.46

500Y FREE- 5- Bennett 8:38.02

200Y FREE RELAY- 2- Erickson, M. Barberg, Roberts, Morrison 1:42.06, 5- A. Barberg, Jensen, Qualley, J. McLeod 2:20.60

100Y BACK- 2- M. Barberg 1:05.96, 8- Qualley 1:40.53

100Y BREAST- 2- Roberts 1:11.39, 7- T. McLeod 1:29.49, 8- Rootham 1:30.87, 11- J. McLeod 1:40.21

400Y FREE RELAY- 1- Erickson, Morrison, M. Barberg, Roberts 3:49.82, 5- Jensen, Zehnacker, Rootham, McLeod 4:47.82