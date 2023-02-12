99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Boys swimming and diving: Lakers take home runner-up finish at Mid-State championships

The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team claimed second place at the Mid-State Conference championships on Saturday in Park Rapids.

DL Domnic Rootham 200 freestyle.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Dominic Rootham swims the 200-yard freestyle at the Park Rapids Last Chance invite on Feb. 4, 2023 at Park Rapids High School.
Vance Carlson / Forum News Service
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 12, 2023 02:26 PM
PARK RAPIDS – The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team took second place at the Mid-State Conference championships on Saturday.

The Lakers finished with 345 points, second only to Park Rapids (492). Detroit Lakes took home three first-place times.

Ryan Erickson won the 200-yard IM with a mark of 2:15.93. He also won the 100-yard freestyle (50.44) and swam the first leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay (447.82, 1st) with Brian Morrison, Micah Barberg and Zane Roberts. Roberts also finished as the runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.39).

Barberg took second place in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.53) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:05.96). The 200-yard free relay team of Erickson, Barberg, Roberts and Morrison claimed second in the 200-yard event at 1:42.06.

Gregory Simons claimed third place in the diving competition with a score of 346.85. Morrison also finished in third in the 50-yard freestyle (27.63).

Full results from Saturday’s Mid-State Championships are listed below. The Lakers will compete in the Section 5A championships at the University of Minnesota-Morris on Saturday, Feb. 25.

TEAM SCORES- 1- Park Rapids 492, 2- Detroit Lakes 345, 3- Perham-New York Mills 236

DETROIT LAKES FINISHERS- DIVING- 3- Gregory Simons 346.85. 4- Lane Yliniemi 331.80, 5- Neil Trowbridge 245.05, 6- Carson Jensen 228.45

200Y MEDLEY RELAY- 4- Tony McLeod, Zane Roberts, Brian Morrison, Andrew Barberg 2:14.37, 5th- Isak Qualley, Dominic Roothamn, Liam Bennett, Jordan McLeod 3:07.67

200Y FREE- 2- Micah Barberg 2:03.53, 5- Tony McLeod 2:24.27, 5th- Rootham 2:33.58

200Y IM- 1- Ryan Erickson 2:15.93

50Y FREE- 3- Morrison 27.63, 7- Hunter Zehnacker 33.17, 8- Qualley 35.39, 11- Bennett 40.45

100Y FREE- 1- Erickson 50.44, 6- A. Barberg 1:12.47, 7- Zehnacker 1:16.46

500Y FREE- 5- Bennett 8:38.02

200Y FREE RELAY- 2- Erickson, M. Barberg, Roberts, Morrison 1:42.06, 5- A. Barberg, Jensen, Qualley, J. McLeod 2:20.60

100Y BACK- 2- M. Barberg 1:05.96, 8- Qualley 1:40.53

100Y BREAST- 2- Roberts 1:11.39, 7- T. McLeod 1:29.49, 8- Rootham 1:30.87, 11- J. McLeod 1:40.21

400Y FREE RELAY- 1- Erickson, Morrison, M. Barberg, Roberts 3:49.82, 5- Jensen, Zehnacker, Rootham, McLeod 4:47.82

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
