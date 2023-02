Boys swimming and diving: Lakers take third in Last Chance Invitational in Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS- The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team visited Park Rapids High School to compete in the Last Chance Invitational on Saturday morning.

The Lakers secured a third-place finish with 463 team points. Park Rapids took the gold with a mark of 665.

Detroit Lakes’ Ryan Erickson finished first in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:14.31. He also had a second-place finish in the 100-yard Freestyle (51.16).

Detroit Lakes’ Micah Barberg was also one of the Lakers' top performers at the meet. He finished first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.51) and second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:07.17).

Zane Roberts secured a second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.04.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Barberg, Roberts, Erickson and Brian Morrison finished in first with a time of 1:42.29. That same team competed in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:50.45) and secured a third-place finish.

Detroit Lakes' Dominic Rootham swims the 200-yard freestyle at the Park Rapids Last Chance invite on Feb. 4, 2023 at Park Rapids High School. Vance Carlson / Forum News Service

TEAM SCORES- 1. PARK RAPIDS 665, 2. BEMIDJI 586, 3. DETROIT LAKES 463, 4. PERHAM/NEW YORK MILLS 171

1M DIVING- 3- Simon Gregory 322.85, 4- Lane Yliniemi 259.60, 5- Neil Trowbridge 227.55, 6- Carson Jensen 179.15, 7- Lucas Lundberg 137.50

200Y MEDLEY RELAY- 6- Andrew Barberg, Tony McLeod, Brian Morrison, Hunter Zehnacker 2:44.91, 7- Isak Qualley, Dominic Rootham, Liam Bennett, Jordan McLeod 3:10.97

200Y FREESTYLE- 1- Micah Barberg 2:05.51, 6- Tony McLeod 2:24.17, 8- Dominic Rootham 2:35.25

200Y IM- 1- Ryan Erickson 2:14.31

50Y FREESTYLE- 4- Zane Roberts 25.79, 6- Brian Morrison 27.40, 10- Hunter Zehnacker 31.13, 12- Ernie Evans 31.58, 18- Jordan McLeod 41.25

100Y FREESTYLE- 2- Ryan Erickson 51.16, 8- Ernie Evans 1:10.60, 10- Andrew Barberg 1:12.82, 11- Hunter Zehnacker 1:13.90, 15- Isak Qualley 1:22.06

800Y FREESTYLE- 9- Liam Bennett 8:57.80

200Y FREESTYLE RELAY- 1- Micah Barberg, Ryan Erickson, Zane Roberts, Brian Morrisson 1:42.29, 7- Andrew Barberg, Ernie Evans, Isak Qualley, Jordan McLeod 2:26.09

100Y BACKSTROKE- 2- Micah Barberg 1:07.17, 9- Andrew Barberg 1:39.84, 10- Isak Qualley 1:44.22

100Y BREASTSTROKE- 2- Zane Roberts 1:10.04, 11- Tony McLeod 1:30.07, 12- Dominic Rootham 1:30.68, 13- Jordan McLeod 1:47.93

400Y FREESTYLE RELAY- 3- Micah Barberg, Ryan Erickson, Zane Roberts, Brian Morrisson 3:50.45, 6- Tony McLeod, Hunter Zehnacker, Dominic Rootham, Ernie Evans 4:44.98