Boys swimming and diving: Lakers wrap up home dual season against Spuds

The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team competed in its final home dual of the regular season against Moorhead on Tuesday.

1 Zane Roberts AD7C1360.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Zane Roberts swims the butterfly leg of the 200-yard IM in the Lakers' home dual against Moorhead on Jan. 24, 2023 at the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
By Jared Rubado
January 25, 2023 01:11 AM
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team wrapped up its home dual season against Moorhead on Tuesday night.

The Lakers fell to the Spuds 126-55 at the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center.

Detroit Lakes’ lone first-place finish came in the night's final event in the 400-yard relay. Brian Morrison, Micah Barberg, Ryan Erickson and Zane Roberts won the race with a time of 3:54.70.

Erickson also took second in the 50-yard freestyle (23.30) and third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.31). Micah Barberg locked up a second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:08.44.

The Lakers rolled in the diving event, collecting three of the top four finishes. Gregory Simons finished second (193.85), while Lane Yliniemi (156.70) and Carson Jensen (116.10) rounded out the top four.

Full Laker results from Tuesday’s dual are listed below.

MOORHEAD 126, DETROIT LAKES 55

DETROIT LAKES VARSITY FINISHERS- 200Y MEDLEY RELAY- 3- Andrew Barberg, Tony McLeod, Neil Trowbridge, Brian Morrison 2:33.86

200Y FREE- 4- T. McLeod 2:29.54, 5- Ernie Evans 2:55.62, 6- Isak Qualley 3:08.05

200Y IM- 4- Zane Roberts 2:30.71

50Y FREE- 2- Ryan Erickson 23.30, 5- M. Barberg 25.45, 6- Morrison 28.63

DIVING- 2- Gregory Simons 193.85, 3- Lane Yliniemi 156.70, 4- Carson Jensen 116.10

100Y FLY- 4- Trowbridge 1:34.83

100Y FREE- 4- Dominic Rootham 1:11.33, 5- A. Barberg 1:15.58, 6- Evans 1:17.88

500Y FREE- 4- Liam Bennett 9:43.79, 5- Jordan McLeod 10:08.22

200Y FREE RELAY- 3- Erickson, M. Barberg, Morrison, Roberts 1:40.59

100Y BACK- 2- M. Barberg 1:08.44, 5- A. Barberg 1:41.54

100Y BREAST- 2- Roberts 1:10.81, 3- Erickson 1:11.31, 6- T. McLeod 1:34.51

1 Jordan McLeod AD7C1403.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Jordan McLeod stands on the starting block in the Lakers' home dual against Moorhead on Jan. 24, 2023 at the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Neil Trowbridge AD7C1514.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Neil Trowbridge smiles swimming back to the diving platform in the Lakers' home dual against Moorhead on Jan. 24, 2023 at the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Ryan Erickson AD7C1450.JPG
Detroit Lakes' congratulates his opponents after the 50-yard freestyle in the Lakers' home dual against Moorhead on Jan. 24, 2023 at the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 Zane Roberts AD7C1395.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Zane Roberts swims the freestyle leg of the 200-yard IM in the Lakers' home dual against Moorhead on Jan. 24, 2023 at the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
