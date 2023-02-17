Boys swimming and diving: Simons makes the most of three year diving career

DETROIT LAKES – Most kids know what it feels like to step on the edge of the pavement overlooking the pool, take a deep breath and leap.

Jumping into the pool is a summer pastime that transcends generations. Detroit Lakes senior Gregory Simons didn't think he could do it for sport until his sophomore year. Now, Simons is set on ending his final high school campaign with a state berth.

"I started in 10th grade because I found it really interesting," he said. "In ninth grade, one of my friends who was a diver actually said I should try out. I was already in a winter sport. I regret not doing it when he told me to."

Detroit Lakes' Gregory Simons shakes the water out of his hair after a dive in a dual meet against Moorhead on Jan. 24, 2023 at the Detroit Lakes Community Cultural Center. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Simons spends five days each week climbing up to the 1-meter springboard at the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center with the rest of the Laker divers. Head coach Bobbi Jo Koons, a multi-time Section Diving Coach of the Year winner, has a deeper connection with Simons than other kids.

"His mom and my sister-in-law are sisters," she said. "I was so happy when he joined. When he first started as a 10th grader, he was a little bit late to the game. He's more than surpassed what I thought he'd be able to do. When he first started, he'd get stuck doing things. Fear came over him a lot, but he worked through it. It's great to see him get to this point."

Simons took an alternative route to the diving team.

"I kind of knew how to swim, but I wasn't on any swim team or anything," Simons said. "I grew up around (Koons') family, so I was always kind of around swimming, but I played other sports. I was in basketball my freshman year. I spent the last six years doing freerunning and parkour as one of my main hobbies in the summer. I did that for like six years before I tried diving. Diving wasn't too terribly intense for me. ... It's been great. I'm so happy I did it. It's my favorite sport. I love it. I don't do any other sports."

Simons is the only senior diver. He’s one of two seniors on the entire boys swimming and diving team. Koons is proud of his progression into a needed leader on a young team.

Detroit Lakes' Gregory Simons dives in a dual meet against Moorhead on Jan. 24, 2023 at the Detroit Lakes Community Cultural Center. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"You can tell he leads with this heart," Koons said. "He's a lion-hearted kid. He's so good for the other guys. He's always willing to step in and help when he can. He's always helping me tear down after practice. He's just a great kid. The other guys look up to him, even the other swimmers too. They all look up to him."

The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team heads to Section at the University of Minnesota-Morris on Saturday, Feb. 25. Simons hopes to lock up one of the state qualifying spots in the 11-dive event.

"I want to make it to state. It's a good goal. It's a realistic goal," Simons said. "I also want to break the 11-dive school record. … It would be amazing. It would be the best way to cap off my senior season."

The Lakers are in a rebuilding phase under second-year head coach Will Blasczyk. While the improvements month to month are drastic, Detroit Lakes still hasn't solidified its contender status among the top teams in Section 5A.

However, where the Lakers made a name for themselves is diving. Koons has been at the helm for 18 years, sending many boys and girls athletes to the podium year after year.

"Knowing that we contribute to the overall score in the way that we do is a real good feeling," Koons said. "When it comes to diving, it's one event in a swim meet. It's like us winning all of the breaststroke. It feels good knowing we have athletes that can do that for this team."

So what makes the Detroit Lakes diving program consistently competitive?

Detroit Lakes' Neil Trowbridge prepares to dive in a dual meet against Moorhead on Jan. 24, 2023 at the Detroit Lakes Community Cultural Center. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"They have to be open to learning new things, knowing that fear is going to tell them not to do things," Koons said. "Fear is not a bad thing. It keeps us safe. But springboard diving is safe. Just believing that you're going to be okay and trusting your coaches and the people around you that what they're telling you is the right thing. They're not going to have you do anything you're not capable of."

The divers are a small unit, but there's no shortage of what Koons called "internal competitiveness."

"I feel like it makes us better as divers because we have more of a friendship and a personal connection," Simons said. "We're honest with each other. My teammates know my limitations better than I do. When Bobbi and Carson (Jensen) and Lane (Yliniemi) are telling me to do a dive, I know I can do it because they're not going to put me in a situation where I'll hurt myself."

Regardless of what happens next weekend, Koons is excited to put an exclamation point on another successful season for her divers.

Detroit Lakes' Lane Yliniemi prepares to dive in a dual meet against Moorhead on Jan. 24, 2023 at the Detroit Lakes Community Cultural Center. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"My goal for them is to go and have fun," Koons said. "Soak in these moments. Take each one of these moments in because they're few and far between. These are the best years of their lives, so just enjoy it. The results will be whatever they will be. No matter what, we're still proud of them."