Boys tennis: Detroit Lakes grabs first win of the season, Jackets still figuring things out

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes and Perham boy tennis teams duked it out in a Highway 10 rivalry matchup on Thursday.

The Lakers came out on top with a 5-2 victory over the Yellowjackets. Detroit Lakes head coach Zachary Biggar has always enjoyed the Crosstown matchup and Perham’s first-year head coach Gunnar Anderson remembered the battles he had against the Lakers back in his playing days.

“It has been a great rivalry since I moved here so it is always fun when we play Perham,” Biggar said. “They usually have a pretty solid group of guys ready to compete. It is usually a competitive match against them.”

“It is always good to play Detroit Lakes,” Anderson said. “I remember playing them back in the day and I always loved that matchup.”

Detroit Lakes' No. 2 singles Connor Zamzo hustles to hit the ball in the Lakers' 5-2 victory over Perham at Detroit Lakes on May 4. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes took three out of the four singles matches and two of the three doubles matches. The Lakers No. 1 singles Reed Henderson defeated Jack Birkeland 6-4, 6-3. The No. 2 singles match between Detroit Lakes’s Conner Zamzo and Perham’s Mason Happel needed three sets to determine the winner. Zamzo eventually came out on top defeating Happel 6-2, 2-6, 10-7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Lakes’ Breck Winter took down Perham’s Brekken Wokasch 6-4, 6-3 in the No. 3 singles match. Perham’s No. 4 singles Soren Anderson came out on top against Reece Borgman in two sets (6-5, 6-1).

Perham's No. 2 doubles team secured the second win of the day for the Yellowjackets. Detroit Lakes’ No.1 doubles team of Cooper Moore and Nick Buboltz easily defeated Michael Anderson and Hudson Hackel 6-1, 6-2. The No. 3 Lakers double duo of Max Mercil and Max Splonskowski bested Noah Brasel and Sam Brown in two sets (6-3, 6-3).

Perham's No. 4 singles with the serve in the Yellowjackets' 5-2 loss against Detroit Lakes at Detroit Lakes on May 4. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

With it being so early in the season, Biggar and his staff are still figuring out where each boy fits best but has liked what he has seen from a couple of his top players.

“Reed Henderson, our number one singles player, qualified for the section tournament meaning he got out of the subsections,” he said. “That was the first time we have gotten out of the subsection for an individual. Connor Zamzo is another big decision about whether he will play singles or doubles. I’m alright if he wants to try singles and try to make a run.”

Anderson has enjoyed getting to know his team and sees that they have some fight in them despite being young and inexperienced.

“We have a great group of guys,” he said. “I am learning that they are really family oriented. They get along well with each other and always look to bring each other up.”

DETROIT LAKES 5 PERHAM 2

SINGLES: No. 1 Reed Henderson (D) def. Jack Birkeland 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 Connor Zamzo (D) def. Mason Happel 6-2, 2-6, 10-7; No. 3 Breck Winter (D) def Brekken Wokasch 6-4 , 6-3; No. 4 Soren Anderson (P) def Reece Borgmann 6-4, 6-1

ADVERTISEMENT

DOUBLES: No. 1 Cooper Moore-Nick Buboltz (D) def. Michael Anderson-Hudson Hackel 6-1, 6-2; No.2 Maddax Happel (P) def. Cole Deraney-Devon Berg 6-4, 7-6; No.3 Max Mercil-Max Splonskowski (D) def. Noah Brasel-Sam Brown 6-3, 6-3

Detroit Lakes' No. 4 singles Resse Borgmann gets ready to hit his serve in the Lakers' 5-2 victory over Perham at Detroit Lakes on May 4. Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune