99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys tennis: Detroit Lakes grabs first win of the season, Jackets still figuring things out

The Lakers found their groove against a young Perham team who is under the direction of a new head coach.

Reed Henderson.JPG
Detroit Lakes' No. 1 singles Reed Henderson with a return shot in the Lakers' 5-2 victory over the Perham at Detroit Lakes on May 4.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 6:50 AM

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes and Perham boy tennis teams duked it out in a Highway 10 rivalry matchup on Thursday.

The Lakers came out on top with a 5-2 victory over the Yellowjackets. Detroit Lakes head coach Zachary Biggar has always enjoyed the Crosstown matchup and Perham’s first-year head coach Gunnar Anderson remembered the battles he had against the Lakers back in his playing days.

“It has been a great rivalry since I moved here so it is always fun when we play Perham,” Biggar said. “They usually have a pretty solid group of guys ready to compete. It is usually a competitive match against them.”

“It is always good to play Detroit Lakes,” Anderson said. “I remember playing them back in the day and I always loved that matchup.”

Connor Zamzo (2).JPG
Detroit Lakes' No. 2 singles Connor Zamzo hustles to hit the ball in the Lakers' 5-2 victory over Perham at Detroit Lakes on May 4.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes took three out of the four singles matches and two of the three doubles matches. The Lakers No. 1 singles Reed Henderson defeated Jack Birkeland 6-4, 6-3. The No. 2 singles match between Detroit Lakes’s Conner Zamzo and Perham’s Mason Happel needed three sets to determine the winner. Zamzo eventually came out on top defeating Happel 6-2, 2-6, 10-7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Lakes’ Breck Winter took down Perham’s Brekken Wokasch 6-4, 6-3 in the No. 3 singles match. Perham’s No. 4 singles Soren Anderson came out on top against Reece Borgman in two sets (6-5, 6-1).

Perham's No. 2 doubles team secured the second win of the day for the Yellowjackets. Detroit Lakes’ No.1 doubles team of Cooper Moore and Nick Buboltz easily defeated Michael Anderson and Hudson Hackel 6-1, 6-2. The No. 3 Lakers double duo of Max Mercil and Max Splonskowski bested Noah Brasel and Sam Brown in two sets (6-3, 6-3).

Soren Anderson (2).JPG
Perham's No. 4 singles with the serve in the Yellowjackets' 5-2 loss against Detroit Lakes at Detroit Lakes on May 4.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

With it being so early in the season, Biggar and his staff are still figuring out where each boy fits best but has liked what he has seen from a couple of his top players.

“Reed Henderson, our number one singles player, qualified for the section tournament meaning he got out of the subsections,” he said. “That was the first time we have gotten out of the subsection for an individual. Connor Zamzo is another big decision about whether he will play singles or doubles. I’m alright if he wants to try singles and try to make a run.”

Anderson has enjoyed getting to know his team and sees that they have some fight in them despite being young and inexperienced.

“We have a great group of guys,” he said. “I am learning that they are really family oriented. They get along well with each other and always look to bring each other up.”

DETROIT LAKES 5 PERHAM 2

SINGLES: No. 1 Reed Henderson (D) def. Jack Birkeland 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 Connor Zamzo (D) def. Mason Happel 6-2, 2-6, 10-7; No. 3 Breck Winter (D) def Brekken Wokasch 6-4 , 6-3; No. 4 Soren Anderson (P) def Reece Borgmann 6-4, 6-1

ADVERTISEMENT

DOUBLES: No. 1 Cooper Moore-Nick Buboltz (D) def. Michael Anderson-Hudson Hackel 6-1, 6-2; No.2 Maddax Happel (P) def. Cole Deraney-Devon Berg 6-4, 7-6; No.3 Max Mercil-Max Splonskowski (D) def. Noah Brasel-Sam Brown 6-3, 6-3

Reese Borgmann.JPG
Detroit Lakes' No. 4 singles Resse Borgmann gets ready to hit his serve in the Lakers' 5-2 victory over Perham at Detroit Lakes on May 4.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Mason Happel.JPG
Perham's Mason Happel reaches back for a big serve in the Yellowjackets' 5-2 loss against Detroit Lakes at Detroit Lakes on May 4.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
Ethan Carrier 4x100.JPG
Prep
Track and field: Lakers leave competition in the dust at Detroit Lakes Fredrickson Invite
May 08, 2023 07:06 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
BOYS TENNIS.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Detroit Lakes goes one for one at home triangular against Thief River Falls and Moorhead
May 08, 2023 01:12 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
BOYS GOLF.jpg
Prep
Boys golf: Lakers finish middle of the pack at Battle of the Border
May 08, 2023 01:10 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
GoldenShiner1.jpg
Business
Minnesota baitfish farms could grow with help of golden shiner project
May 08, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
lake2 (edited).jpg
Local
Detroit Lake is free at last, after 167 ice-locked days
May 07, 2023 09:53 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Isabella Smith.jpg
Prep
DLHS senior competes at national gymnastics championships
May 07, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
American Flag stock photo
Local
Gov. Walz orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters
May 06, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  News Staff