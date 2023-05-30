Boys tennis: Henderson loses in first round of Section 8AA Individual finals

ST. CLOUD – After finishing as the runner-up in subsections, Reed Henderson represented the Detroit Lakes boys tennis team in the Section 8AA Individuals finals on Thursday, May 25 in St. Cloud.

Henderson was given the three seed and took on No. 4 seed Ryan Schyma of Monticello in the first round. After two sets, Schyma took down Henderson 6-4, 7-6 (7) ending the Lakers’ only chance at sending an individual to the state tournament.

No. 1 seed Becker’s Zach Bengtson went on to be crowned the Section 8AA Individual finals winner. Schyma finished second in the singles bracket defeating No. 2 seed St. Cloud Tech’s Michael Plombom in the second-place match.

SINGLES- No. 4 Ryan Schyma (Monticello) def. No. 3 Reed Henderson (Detroit Lakes) 6-4, 7-6 (7)