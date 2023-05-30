99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys tennis: Henderson loses in first round of Section 8AA Individual finals

Henderson lost in two sets to the fourth seed in the first round of the individual section finals tournament on Thursday, May 30.

Reed Henderson.JPG
Detroit Lakes' in the Lakers' 6-1 loss to Bemidji in the first leg of a triangular against the Lumberjacka and Alexandria at Detroit Lakes on May 12.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 3:37 PM

ST. CLOUD – After finishing as the runner-up in subsections, Reed Henderson represented the Detroit Lakes boys tennis team in the Section 8AA Individuals finals on Thursday, May 25 in St. Cloud.

Henderson was given the three seed and took on No. 4 seed Ryan Schyma of Monticello in the first round. After two sets, Schyma took down Henderson 6-4, 7-6 (7) ending the Lakers’ only chance at sending an individual to the state tournament.

No. 1 seed Becker’s Zach Bengtson went on to be crowned the Section 8AA Individual finals winner. Schyma finished second in the singles bracket defeating No. 2 seed St. Cloud Tech’s Michael Plombom in the second-place match.

SINGLES- No. 4 Ryan Schyma (Monticello) def. No. 3 Reed Henderson (Detroit Lakes) 6-4, 7-6 (7)

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
DL Sports logo.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Lakers wrap regular season with win over Otters
May 26, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Brandon Johnson player.manager.JPG
Sports
Amateur baseball: Ligers kickoff second season hoping to improve off of inaugural first year
May 25, 2023 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Reed Henderson.JPG
Prep
Boys tennis: No. 1 seeded Reed Henderson finishes runner-up at subsections, moves on to section tournament
May 25, 2023 09:16 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
RJoh.jpg
Local
He didn't grow up on a farm, but FFA took Reece Johnson from shy kid to organization leader
May 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
A family smiles on the farm.
Business
The cost and need for child care weigh heavy on many farm families
May 30, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
2783857+vehicle-crash-image.jpg
Local
Motorcyclist injured in Hwy 113 crash in Becker County
May 29, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
StreetFaireVendor.jpg
Local
Street dance to be a part of Street Faire at the Lakes for the first time in 10 years
May 29, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes