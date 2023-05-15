99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Boys tennis: Lakers drop both matches to Alexandria, Bemidji

The Detroit Lakes boys tennis team was put to the test against some of the section’s best teams on Friday.

Reed Henderson.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Reed Henderson with the serve in the Lakers' 6-1 loss to Bemidji in the first leg of a triangular against the Lumberjacks and Alexandria at Detroit Lakes on May 12.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 8:58 PM

DETROIT LAKES – With subsections around the corner, the Detroit Lakes boys tennis team struggled in its triangular against Alexandria and Bemidji on Friday.

The Lakers secured only one win against Bemidji in a 6-1 loss and failed to win a match against Alexandria in a 7-0 shutout.

Detroit Lakes’ head coach Zachary Biggar knew his team was going up against some tough competition.

“Today is going to be a big day to figure out where seedings are going to be at the end of the subsection,” he said. “For the last few years now, it has been between the three of us and a couple of the other teams competing for the top position. Two big matches today against two very solid teams.”

HC Zachary Bigger, Connor Zamzo.JPG
Detroit Lakes' head coach Zachary Biggar (left) chats with No. 2 singles Connor Zamzo between sets in the Lakers' 6-1 loss to Bemidji in the first leg of a triangular against the Lumberjacks and Alexandria at Detroit Lakes on May 12.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes’ No. 1 singles Reed Henderson grabbed the only win against the Lumberjacks with his two-set (6-4, 6-4) takedown of Bemidji’s Casey Rupp. Henderson was the only winner for the Lakers between both matches.

As the season has gone on, Biggar and the team have slowly been decoding what lineups will provide the best success come playoff time.

“We have had more matches where we have been able to figure out where the boys fit best,” he said. “We are still fine-tuning the little things.”

Biggar knows a couple of his guys can make it out of subsections as individuals but he sees that this team can do the unthinkable and make a name for Detroit Lakes tennis.

Connor Zamzo.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Connor Zamzo get ready to hit a serve in the Lakers' 6-1 loss to Bemidji in the first leg of a triangular against the Lumberjacks and Alexandria at Detroit Lakes on May 12.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"I think we have a good chance to compete against anybody in the subsection,” he said. “ As a team when we have been up at Class 2A, we have never gotten out of the subsection. That is our No. 1 goal: to get out of the subsection and play in the section against the south teams. Individual-wise, we have gotten guys who have gotten out of subsection so I hope we can repeat that again and put Detroit Lakes on the Minnesota tennis map.”

BEMIDJI 6 DETROIT LAKES 1

SINGLES- No. 1- Reed Henderson (D) def. Casey Rupp 6-4, 6-4: No. 2- Jacob Fuhrman (B) def. Connor Zamzo 6-3, 7-6; No. 3- Aidan Larson (B) def Breck Winter 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Leo Mathews (B) def. Max Mercil 6-4, 6-3

DOUBLES- No. 1- Jack McNallan-JD Hasbargen (B) def. Cooper Moore-Nick Buboltz 6-3, 6-2; No. 2- Jackson Bahr-Matt Brown (B) def. Devon Berg-Reece Borgmann 6-3, 6-1; No. 3- Max Louvar-Brooks Johnson (B) def. Cole Deraney-Zane Roberts 6-0, 6-0

ALEXANDRIA 7 DETROIT LAKES 0

SINGLES- No. 1- Owen Gilbertson (A) def. Reed Henderson 6-2, 6-2; No. 2- Cole Haabala (A) def. Cole Deraney 6-0, 6-0; No. 3- Owen Godfrey (A) def. Max Mercil 6-0, 6-0; No. 4- Donovan Rousu (A) def. Max Splonskowski 6-3, 6-2

DOUBLES- No.1- Blake Svee-Bret Thornburg (A) def. Connor Zamzo-Nick Buboltz 6-3, 6-1; No. 2- Ryker Bosek-Leonard Kompelien (A) def. Breck Winter-Cooper Moore 2-6, 6-4, 10-3; No. 3- Lucas Fernholz-Charlie Johnson (A) def. Devon Berg-Reece Borgmann 6-1, 6-1

Devon Berg, Reece Borgmann.JPG
Detroit Lakes' No. 2 doubles team of Devon Berg (left) and Reece Borgmann (right) await the ball in the Lakers' 6-1 loss to Bemidji in the first leg of a triangular against the Lumberjacks and Alexandria at Detroit Lakes on May 12.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Reece Borgmann.JPG
Detroit Lakes' Reece Borgmann gets ready for a return shot in the Lakers' 6-1 loss to Bemidji in the first leg of a triangular against the Lumberjacks and Alexandria at Detroit Lakes on May 12.
Nick Leonardelli / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
