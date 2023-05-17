99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys tennis: Lakers fall to Sartell in tightly contested matchup

The Detroit Lakes boys tennis team couldn’t get the doubles match win they needed to secure the victory on May 15.

BOYS TENNIS.jpg
Detroit Lakes boys tennis
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 5:40 PM

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys tennis team lost in a nail-biting matchup to Sartell on Monday, May 15.

The Lakers failed to pick up the win with their No. 2 doubles team of Nick Buboltz and Breck Winter pushing their match against Bailey Woods and Aiden Woods to three sets. Unfortunately, the Woodses edged out the win (2-6, 6-2, 10-7) and Sartell took a 4-3 victory.

No. 1 singles Reed Henderson was the only Laker singles player to win his match. He took down Jack Michaud in two sets (6-2, 7-6). No .1 doubles duo of Connor Zamzo and Cooper Moore took down Zak Farley and Grant Clark in three sets (3-6, 6-4, 10-7). The No. 3 doubles team of Devon Berg and Reece Borgmann secured a two-set victory (7-6, 6-4) over Cameron Mau and Adam Paulson.

Head coach Zachary Biggar enjoyed the effort he got from his team against Sartell.

“We had some close matches today,” he said. “The boys played hard today and took it to the three seed in Subsections. Tennis is also a game of inches coming down to a third-set tiebreaker between the No. 2 doubles.”

ADVERTISEMENT

SINGLES- No. 1 - Reed Henderson (D) def. Jack Michaud 6-2, 7-6; No. 2 - Riley Hengel (S) def. Cole Deraney6-4, 6-1; No. 3- Collin Otto (S) def. Mason Frank 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 - Dane Kenning (S) def. Max Mercil 6-0, 6-1

DOUBLES- No. 1 - Connor Zamzo-Cooper Moore (D) def. Zak Farley-Grant Clark 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; No. 2 - Bailey Woods-Aidan Woods (S) def. Nick Buboltz-Breck Winter 2-6, 6-2, 10-5; No. 3- Devon Berg-Reece Borgmann (D) def. Cameron Mau-Adam Paulson 7-6 , 6-4

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
Kira Wolf, Carter Haverkamp, Cameron Ackers, Carter Becker, James Schattschneider.jpg
Prep
Trap Shooting: Detroit Lakes crowned Mid-State Conference champs
May 17, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Ben Hines, Logan Schons Growth of the Game Scholarships.jpg
Prep
Boys golf: 2 Detroit Lakes High School golfers receive scholarships
May 17, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
BOYS GOLF.jpg
Prep
Boys golf: Detroit Lakes boys golf team’s 28-year Mid-State Conference title streak comes to a close
May 17, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
JayceeRae PEO Scholarship.jpg
Local
STAR quality: DL's Hauser wins national PEO scholarship
May 17, 2023 12:16 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Noah Rieber.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Lakers see early lead diminished, Alexandria picks up road win
May 17, 2023 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Shady Hollow.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, May 17-28
May 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
LaCrosse.jpg
Local
Before getting diploma, DLHS student to fight at No Mercy MMA
May 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter