Boys tennis: Lakers fall to Sartell in tightly contested matchup

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys tennis team lost in a nail-biting matchup to Sartell on Monday, May 15.

The Lakers failed to pick up the win with their No. 2 doubles team of Nick Buboltz and Breck Winter pushing their match against Bailey Woods and Aiden Woods to three sets. Unfortunately, the Woodses edged out the win (2-6, 6-2, 10-7) and Sartell took a 4-3 victory.

No. 1 singles Reed Henderson was the only Laker singles player to win his match. He took down Jack Michaud in two sets (6-2, 7-6). No .1 doubles duo of Connor Zamzo and Cooper Moore took down Zak Farley and Grant Clark in three sets (3-6, 6-4, 10-7). The No. 3 doubles team of Devon Berg and Reece Borgmann secured a two-set victory (7-6, 6-4) over Cameron Mau and Adam Paulson.

Head coach Zachary Biggar enjoyed the effort he got from his team against Sartell.

“We had some close matches today,” he said. “The boys played hard today and took it to the three seed in Subsections. Tennis is also a game of inches coming down to a third-set tiebreaker between the No. 2 doubles.”

SINGLES- No. 1 - Reed Henderson (D) def. Jack Michaud 6-2, 7-6; No. 2 - Riley Hengel (S) def. Cole Deraney6-4, 6-1; No. 3- Collin Otto (S) def. Mason Frank 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 - Dane Kenning (S) def. Max Mercil 6-0, 6-1

DOUBLES- No. 1 - Connor Zamzo-Cooper Moore (D) def. Zak Farley-Grant Clark 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; No. 2 - Bailey Woods-Aidan Woods (S) def. Nick Buboltz-Breck Winter 2-6, 6-2, 10-5; No. 3- Devon Berg-Reece Borgmann (D) def. Cameron Mau-Adam Paulson 7-6 , 6-4

