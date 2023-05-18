Boys tennis: Lakers knocked out of team sections in Round 2 by No. 1 Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA – The Detroit Lakes boys tennis team saw its Section 8AA tournament run come to a close against No. 1 seed Alexandria on May 17.

The Lakers took down No. 5 seed Moorhead in the first round 5-2. The top-seeded Cardinals defeated Detroit Lakes 7-0 in the second round.

Against Moorhead, No. 1 singles Reed Henderson took down Oscar Bergeson in two sets (6-3, 6-1). No. 4 singles Max Mercil defeated Jinu Lee in straight sets (7-6, 6-3).

Detroit Lakes’ doubles team didn’t have a match go three sets. The No. 1 doubles duo of Cooper Moore and Nick Buboltz took down Fi Kjos and Elliot Lien in two sets (6-4, 6-2). The No. 2 doubles team of Breck Winter and Cole Deraney secured a two-set victory (6-4, 6-2) against Ben Voxland and Drew Hancock. The No. 3 doubles squad of Devon Berg and Reece Borgmann grabbed a 6-4, 6-1 two-set win over Will Hazeldine and Noah Meyer.

In their second-round matchup against No. 1 seed Alexandria, the Lakers were held winless and the Cardinals won every match in two sets.

Some of the Detroit Lakes players will be competing in the individual sections tournament on May 25. Brackets will be released on May 19 on the MSHSL website .

DETROIT LAKES 5 MOORHEAD 2

SINGLES- No. 1- Reed Henderson (D) def. Oscar Bergeson 6-3, 6-1; No. 2- Brody Hansen (M) def. Connor Zamzo 7-6, 2-6, 10-8; No. 3 Henry Skatvoid (M) def. Mason Frank 6-3, 6-1; No. 4 Max Mercil (D) def. Jinu Lee 7-6. 6-3

DOUBLES- No. 1- Cooper Moore-Nick Buboltz (D) def. Fi Kjos-Elliot Lien 6-4, 6-2; No. 2- Breck Winter-cole Deraney (D) def. Ben Voxland-Drew Hancock 6-4, 6-2; No. 3- Devon Berg-Reece Borgmann (D) def. Will Hazeldine-Noah Meyer 6-4, 6-1

ALEXANDRIA 7 DETROIT LAKES 0

SINGLES- No. 1- Owen Gilbertson (A) def. Reed Henderson 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 Cole Haabala (A) def. Connor Zamzo 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 Brett Thornburg (A) def. Mason Frank 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Niklas Cook (A) def. Max Mercil 6-1, 6-1

DOUBLES- No. 1- Blake Svee-Owen Godfrey (A) def. Cooper Moore-Nick Buboltz 6-0, 6-1; No. 2- Ryker Bosek-Leonard Kompelien (A) def. Breck Winter-Cole Deraney 6-3, 6-2; No. 3- Lucas Fernholz-Charlie Johnston (A) def. Devon Berg-Reece Borgmann 6-3, 7-6 (4)