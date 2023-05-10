Boys tennis: Lakers top Minnewaska before weather cancels second match

DETROIT LAKES – The Lakers boys tennis team triumphed over Minnewaska 4-2 in the first of what was supposed to be two matches at a home triangular on Tuesday, May 9, but had to cancel a second match versus Osakis because of inclement weather.

In the first match of the day, Minnewaska topped Osakis 6-1, but play had to be halted during the Detroit Lakes versus Minnewaska match while the No. 2 doubles match was incomplete.

“Unfortunately, the second match was canceled against Osakis,” coach Zachary Biggar reported, “but right before lightning, we scored our fourth (team) point against Minnewaska. Due to us having four points already, we will not reschedule the remainder of the match.”

In singles action, No. 1 player Reed Henderson overcame an early first-set deficit to upend Minnewaska’s Connor Quelle in three sets 4-6, 6-3, 10-8, leading the way for the Lakers. And No. 4 player Max Mercil defeated Minnewaska’s Xavier Johnson in straight sets 6-4, 6-0 to notch the Lakers’ second team point, giving them an even 2-2 split in singles matches. Cooper Moore and Cole Deraney each dropped their matches in straight sets.

“Reed Henderson started tight but loosened up to pull out a three-set match,” coach Biggar reported. “Max Mercil has won back-to-back matches at No. 4 singles, and is looking promising moving forward.”

The Lakers pulled ahead for the team win in doubles when the No. 1 doubles pair of Connor Zamzo and Nick Buboltz defeated Minnewaska’s Drew Bleick and Carter LeClair in straight sets 6-0, 6-3. And No. 3 doubles pair Breck Winter and Zane Roberts defeated Minnewaska’s Marshall Kopp and Landon Schiffler 6-4, 6-4 to give the Lakers a 4-2 team edge.

“Breck Winter and Zane Roberts did a great job coming back in both sets to win at No. 3 doubles,” coach Biggar said. “This was Zane's first varsity win.”

While the Lakers didn’t get to score the team point, No. 2 doubles pair Reece Borgmann and Devon Berg were beating Minnewaska’s Riley Thorfinnson and Tyler Kohn 6-4, 2-1 when the match was called because of the weather.

“Reece and Devon were up a set and up 2-1 in the second,” Biggar said, “so that match was trending in the right direction before we had to call the match.”

The Lakers' next action is Friday, May 12, in a big section triangular meet against Bemidji and Alexandria at home.

DETROIT LAKES 4, MINNEWASKA 2

SINGLES: No. 1- Reed Henderson (D) def. Connor Quelle 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 ; No. 2- Tenzin Dahl (M) def. Cooper Moore 6-2, 6-0; No. 3- Noah Palmer (M) def. Cole Deraney 6-0, 6-1; No. 4- Max Mercil (D) def. Xavier Johnson 6-4, 6-0

DOUBLES: No. 1- Connor Zamzo-Nick Buboltz (D) def. Drew Bleick-Carter LeClair 6-0, 6-3; No. 2- Reece Borgmann-Devon Berg (D) def. Riley Thorfinnson-Tyler Kohn 6-4, 2-1; No. 3- Breck Winter-Zane Roberts (D) def. Marshall Kopp-Landon Schiffler 6-4, 6-4