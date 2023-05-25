Boys tennis: No. 1 seeded Reed Henderson finishes runner-up at subsections, moves on to section tournament

ALEXANDRIA – The Lakers will be represented at the Section 8AA individual tournament after No. 1 seed Reed Henderson finished runner-up at the 8AA North Subsection tournament in Alexandria on Tuesday.

Henderson secured the first-round bye. He took down Bemidji’s Brooks Johnson in two sets (6-2, 6-2). Henderson then defeated No. 4 seed Riley Hengel of Sartell in two sets (6-2, 6-1). He met the No. 2 seed Sartell’s Jack Michaud in the finals. After three hard-fought sets, Michaud walked away as the champion (6-2, 4-6, 6-3).

Cole Deraney was the second Detroit Lakes player on the singles side. He went down in the first round to Moorhead’s Ben Voxland in two sets. (6-1, 6-2).

On the doubles side, Breck Winter and Nick Buboltz secured a first-round, three-set victory over Sartell’s Aiden Woods and Bailey Woods (4-6, 7-6, 7-5). The duo was sent home after a loss to No. 1 seed Bemidji’s Casey Rupp and Jack McNallan in two sets (6-1, 6-2). No. 4 seed Detroit Lakes’ Connor Zamzo and Cooper Moore were handed the first-round bye. The duo was defeated in two sets by No. 5 seed Moorhead’s Oscar Bergeson and Brody Hansen in two sets (6-3, 7-5).

SINGLES- No.1 Reed Henderson- Round 1: bye, Round 2: def. Brooks Johnson (Bemidji) 6-2, 6-2, Semifinals: def. Riley Hengel (Sartell) 6-2, 6-1, Finals: defeated by No. 2 Jack Michaud (Sartell) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Cole Deraney- Round 1: defeated by Ben Voxland (Moorhead) 6-1, 6-2

DOUBLES- Breck Winter-Nick Buboltz- Round 1: def. Aidan Woods-Bailey Woods (Sartell) 4-6, 7-6, 7-5, Round 2- defeated by No. 1 Casey Rupp-Jack McNallan (Bemidji) 6-1, 6-2; No. 4 Connor Zamzo-Cooper Moore- Round 1: BYE, Round 2: defeated by No. 5 Oscar Bergeson-Brody Hansen (Moorhead) 6-3, 7-5