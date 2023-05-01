Boys tennis: Pirates top Lakers by sweeping singles matches, nabbing No. 3 doubles match

DETROIT LAKES — The Crookston Pirates dropped the Detroit Lakes Lakers boys tennis team 5-2 during a blustery, chilly home match on April 28.

The home-court advantage was of little help as the Pirates swept all four singles matches and nabbed the No. 3 doubles match-up to cruise to its win.

Crookston’s Isaac Thomforde defeated Reed Henderson in a tiebreaker 3-6, 6-3 (11-9) in No. 1 singles, followed by Pirate Reggie Winjum beating Cole Deraney in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 in No. 2 singles. In No. 3 singles, Nathan Kelly defeated Laker Mason Frank 6-2, 6-3, and Pirate Sam Widseth completed the sweep at No. 4 singles with a straight set win 6-1, 6-1 over Zane Roberts.

Detroit Lakes' Reed Henderson serves during his match at No. 1 singles on April 28. The Lakers dropped the home match to the Crookston Pirates 5-2. Devlyn Brooks / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The Lakers took both the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches, with Conner Zamzo and Nick Buboltz defeating the Pirates Tatum Lubinski and Grant Funic in straight sets 6-0, 6-1, and Lakers Breck Winter and Cooper Moore also defeating Ethan Erdman and Gunnor Groven in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. Pirates Jack Everett and Elloit Bartrum defeated Devon Berg and Reece Borgmann in a tie breaker 3-6, 6-7 (9-7).

Crookston 5, Detroit Lakes 2

SINGLES– No. 1- Isaac Thomforde (Crk) def. Reed Henderson (DL) 3-6, 6-3 (11-9); No. 2- Reggie Winjum (Crk) def. Cole Deraney (DL) 6-1, 6-2; No. 3- Nathan Kelly (Crk) def. Mason Frank (DL) 6-2, 6-3; No. 4- Sam Widseth (Crk) def. Zane Roberts (DL) 6-1, 6-1

DOUBLES– No. 1- Conner Zamzo-Nick Buboltz (DL) def. Tatum Lubinksi-Grant Funic (Crk) 6-0, 6-1; No. 2- Breck Winter-Cooper Moore (DL) def. Ethan Erdman-Gunnor Groven (Crk) 6-2, 6-1; No. 3- Jack Everett-Elloit Bartrum (Crk) def. Devon Berg-Reece Borgmann (DL) 3-6, 6-7 (9-7)

Laker Cooper Moore and his doubles partner Breck Winter defeated Pirates Ethan Erdman and Gunnor Groven in straight sets in their No. 2 doubles match on April 28. Devlyn Brooks / Detroit Lakes Tribune