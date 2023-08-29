Cross-country: Detroit Lakes begins season at Staples-Motley Central Minnesota River Run

MORE STORIES BY NICK LEONARDELLI









STAPLES — For some cross-country teams around the state of Minnesota, their first action of the 2023 season started last weekend. The Detroit Lakes cross-country team laced up their shoes on Monday at the Staples-Motley Central Minnesota River Run.

In the Lakers’ first taste of competition, the girls finished fifth with a team score of 118 and the boys also secured fifth with a team score of 132.

Natalie Mohr finished with the best time for the girls. Her time of 22:04.99 secured a seventh-place finish, making her the only Laker girl to finish in the top 10. Karli Skarie placed 23rd (24:27.11), Isla Pender finished in 32nd (26:20.42), and Lila Kallstrom ended in 32nd (26:20.42). Brynn Erickson crossed the finish line in 52nd place (35:18.28) and Mia Hanson placed 53rd (37:11.69)

Braydon Francis led the charge for the boys team with an eighth-place finish and a time of 18:00.16. Micah Barberg ended the afternoon in 27th place (20.11.75). Peyton Malecka finished in 31st (21:11.30) while teammate Ben Sundby secured a 33rd-place finish (21:26.69).

Declan Jessen crossed the finish in 39th place (22:13.65) while teammate Owen Sieve finished 14 hundredths of a second behind Jessen to secure 40th (21:13.79). Hunter Olson was the final Laker to complete the course. He ended in 42nd place (22:33.76).

Fergus Falls took the cake for both the boys and the girls. The boys tied with Bertha-Hewitt but were given the first-place prize after winning the tiebreakers. Staple-Motley’s Audrey Brownell set the pace for the girls finishing 37 seconds ahead of second place with a time of 19:10.30. Park Rapids’ Noah Huot ended his day with a first-place finish with a time of 16:30.16 which was also 37 seconds faster than second place.

Detroit Lakes is back in action at home on Thursday, Sept. 7, at Lakeview Golf Course in Detroit Lakes.

TEAM RESULTS

GIRLS- 1-Fergus Falls 37; 2-Staples-Motley 53; 3-Park Rapids 74; 4-Crosby Ironton 93; 5-Detroit Lakes 118; 6-ABE 121

BOYS- 1-Fergus Falls 40; 2- Bertha-Hewitt 40; 3-Park Rapids 64; 4-Staples-Motley 97; 5-Detroit Lakes 132; 6-ABE 181