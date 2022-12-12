Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Dance team: Area dancers compete in Class A competition in Detroit Lakes

Teams from Frazee, Mahnomen-Waubun and Wadena-Deer Creek competed in the Laker Dance Invite on Saturday.

1 Frazee AD7C8947.JPG
The Frazee Fly Girls performed their jazz routine on Dec. 10, 2022 at the Laker Dance Invite at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 12, 2022 03:47 PM
DETROIT LAKES – Several area dance teams competed at the Laker Dance Invite on Saturday at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. The Frazee Fly Girls took first place in the Class A jazz competition. They also finished in fifth place in the high kick standings. Wadena-Deer Creek took seventh in both jazz and high kick, while Mahnomen-Waubun was ninth in high kick.

Crosby-Ironton won the Class A high kick routine, followed by Minnewaska and Crookston. Behind Frazee in the jazz standings as Crosby-Ironton and Minnewaska.

LAKER DANCE INVITE CLASS A JAZZ SCORES- 1- Frazee 5, 2- Crosby-Ironton 6.5, 3- Minnewaska 9.5, 4- Hawley 11.5, 5- Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13, 6- Aitkin 18, 7- Wadena-Deer Creek 21

LAKER DANCE INVITE CLASS A HIGH KICK SCORES- 1- Crosby-Ironton, 2- Minnewaska, 3- Crookston, 4- Hawley, 5- Frazee, 6- Aitkin, 7- Wadena-Deer Creek, 8- Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 9- Mahnomen-Waubun

1 Mahnomen-Waubun AD7C9588.JPG
The Mahnomen-Waubun dance team performed their high kick routine on Dec. 10, 2022 at the Laker Dance Invite at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune
1 WDC AD7C8714.JPG
The Wadena-Deer Creek Dance Team performed their jazz routine on Dec. 10, 2022 at the Laker Dance Invite at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
