Dance team: Area dancers compete in Class A competition in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES – Several area dance teams competed at the Laker Dance Invite on Saturday at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. The Frazee Fly Girls took first place in the Class A jazz competition. They also finished in fifth place in the high kick standings. Wadena-Deer Creek took seventh in both jazz and high kick, while Mahnomen-Waubun was ninth in high kick.

Crosby-Ironton won the Class A high kick routine, followed by Minnewaska and Crookston. Behind Frazee in the jazz standings as Crosby-Ironton and Minnewaska.

LAKER DANCE INVITE CLASS A JAZZ SCORES- 1- Frazee 5, 2- Crosby-Ironton 6.5, 3- Minnewaska 9.5, 4- Hawley 11.5, 5- Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13, 6- Aitkin 18, 7- Wadena-Deer Creek 21

LAKER DANCE INVITE CLASS A HIGH KICK SCORES- 1- Crosby-Ironton, 2- Minnewaska, 3- Crookston, 4- Hawley, 5- Frazee, 6- Aitkin, 7- Wadena-Deer Creek, 8- Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 9- Mahnomen-Waubun

The Mahnomen-Waubun dance team performed their high kick routine on Dec. 10, 2022 at the Laker Dance Invite at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. Jared Rubado / Detroit Lakes Tribune