Dance team: Area dancers compete in Class A competition in Detroit Lakes
Teams from Frazee, Mahnomen-Waubun and Wadena-Deer Creek competed in the Laker Dance Invite on Saturday.
We are part of The Trust Project.
DETROIT LAKES – Several area dance teams competed at the Laker Dance Invite on Saturday at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. The Frazee Fly Girls took first place in the Class A jazz competition. They also finished in fifth place in the high kick standings. Wadena-Deer Creek took seventh in both jazz and high kick, while Mahnomen-Waubun was ninth in high kick.
Crosby-Ironton won the Class A high kick routine, followed by Minnewaska and Crookston. Behind Frazee in the jazz standings as Crosby-Ironton and Minnewaska.
LAKER DANCE INVITE CLASS A JAZZ SCORES- 1- Frazee 5, 2- Crosby-Ironton 6.5, 3- Minnewaska 9.5, 4- Hawley 11.5, 5- Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13, 6- Aitkin 18, 7- Wadena-Deer Creek 21
LAKER DANCE INVITE CLASS A HIGH KICK SCORES- 1- Crosby-Ironton, 2- Minnewaska, 3- Crookston, 4- Hawley, 5- Frazee, 6- Aitkin, 7- Wadena-Deer Creek, 8- Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 9- Mahnomen-Waubun
This is a column written by Jared Rubado about the holiday season and the importance of family. This is column does not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Tribune, Focus or Wadena PJ.
Detroit Lakes' Ethan Carrier made his commitment to the University of Minnesota official on Wednesday night.
The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team suffered a loss in Crookston on Thursday night.
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team split Thursday night's triangular against Fosston-Bagley and Thief River Falls.