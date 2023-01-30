6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Dance team: Detroit Lakes wraps up regular season in Monticello

The Laker Dance Team finished fourth and 11th at the Monticello invite to wrap up the regular season.

DANCE TEAM.jpg
Detroit Lakes dance team.
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 30, 2023 01:55 PM
MONTICELLO – The Laker Dance Team got an early look at where they stack up ahead of the Section 4-2A meet next weekend.

Detroit Lakes took fourth in the jazz team competition, trailing section opponents Becker, Monticello and Zimmerman. The high-kick team claimed 11th place. Becker, Zimmerman and Rocori earned the top three spots.

Next weekend, the Laker Dance Team will aim to repeat its success from a year ago. Detroit Lakes earned one of three state qualifiers in the jazz competition. The Lakers will need to hop into the top three a week from now in Sauk Rapids. Sauk Rapids-Rice and Rocoro also pose threats to claiming state berths.

HIGH KICK TEAMS SCORES- 1- Becker, 2- Zimmerman, 3- Rocori, 4- Monticello, 5- St. Francis, 6- Bemidji, 7- Albany, 8- Pequot Lakes, 9- Alexandria, 10- Little Falls, 11- Detroit Lakes, 12- Foley, 13- North Branch, 14- Rock Ridge

JAZZ TEAM SCORES- 1- Becker, 2- Monticello, 3- Zimmerman, 4- Detroit Lakes, 5- Rocori, 6- St. Francis, 7- Alexandria, 8- Pequot Lakes, 9- Bemidji, 10- Albany, 11- Little Falls, 12- North Branch, 13- Foley, 14- Rock Ridge

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
