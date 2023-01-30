Dance team: Detroit Lakes wraps up regular season in Monticello

MONTICELLO – The Laker Dance Team got an early look at where they stack up ahead of the Section 4-2A meet next weekend.

Detroit Lakes took fourth in the jazz team competition, trailing section opponents Becker, Monticello and Zimmerman. The high-kick team claimed 11th place. Becker, Zimmerman and Rocori earned the top three spots.

Next weekend, the Laker Dance Team will aim to repeat its success from a year ago. Detroit Lakes earned one of three state qualifiers in the jazz competition. The Lakers will need to hop into the top three a week from now in Sauk Rapids. Sauk Rapids-Rice and Rocoro also pose threats to claiming state berths.

HIGH KICK TEAMS SCORES- 1- Becker, 2- Zimmerman, 3- Rocori, 4- Monticello, 5- St. Francis, 6- Bemidji, 7- Albany, 8- Pequot Lakes, 9- Alexandria, 10- Little Falls, 11- Detroit Lakes, 12- Foley, 13- North Branch, 14- Rock Ridge

JAZZ TEAM SCORES- 1- Becker, 2- Monticello, 3- Zimmerman, 4- Detroit Lakes, 5- Rocori, 6- St. Francis, 7- Alexandria, 8- Pequot Lakes, 9- Bemidji, 10- Albany, 11- Little Falls, 12- North Branch, 13- Foley, 14- Rock Ridge