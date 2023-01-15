99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dance team: Lakers claim first in jazz again in Foley

The Laker Dance Team won another jazz competition in Foley on Saturday.

DANCE TEAM.jpg
Detroit Lakes dance team.
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 15, 2023 11:37 AM
FOLEY – The Laker Dance Team took home another first-place finish in a jazz competition on Saturday.

The Lakers finished in first place at the Foley invite. Little Falls, Bemidji and Alexandria rounded out the top four in a seven-team field.

Alexandria won the high kick competition. Little Falls took second, while Detroit Lakes finished third.

The Laker Dance Team will compete in Crosby on Friday night.

JAZZ TEAM STANDINGS- 1- Detroit Lakes 3, 2- Little Falls 8, 3- Bemidji 8, 4- Alexandria 11, 5- Albany 14, 6- Foley 19, 7- Buffalo 20

HIGH KICK TEAM STANDINGS- 1- Alexandria 6, 2- Little Falls 7, 3- Detroit Lakes 7, 4- Albany 10, 5- Foley 16, Bemidji 17, 7- Buffalo 21

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSDANCE TEAM
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
