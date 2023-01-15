Dance team: Lakers claim first in jazz again in Foley

FOLEY – The Laker Dance Team took home another first-place finish in a jazz competition on Saturday.

The Lakers finished in first place at the Foley invite. Little Falls, Bemidji and Alexandria rounded out the top four in a seven-team field.

Alexandria won the high kick competition. Little Falls took second, while Detroit Lakes finished third.

The Laker Dance Team will compete in Crosby on Friday night.

JAZZ TEAM STANDINGS- 1- Detroit Lakes 3, 2- Little Falls 8, 3- Bemidji 8, 4- Alexandria 11, 5- Albany 14, 6- Foley 19, 7- Buffalo 20