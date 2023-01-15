Dance team: Lakers claim first in jazz again in Foley
The Laker Dance Team won another jazz competition in Foley on Saturday.
We are part of The Trust Project.
FOLEY – The Laker Dance Team took home another first-place finish in a jazz competition on Saturday.
The Lakers finished in first place at the Foley invite. Little Falls, Bemidji and Alexandria rounded out the top four in a seven-team field.
Alexandria won the high kick competition. Little Falls took second, while Detroit Lakes finished third.
The Laker Dance Team will compete in Crosby on Friday night.
JAZZ TEAM STANDINGS- 1- Detroit Lakes 3, 2- Little Falls 8, 3- Bemidji 8, 4- Alexandria 11, 5- Albany 14, 6- Foley 19, 7- Buffalo 20
HIGH KICK TEAM STANDINGS- 1- Alexandria 6, 2- Little Falls 7, 3- Detroit Lakes 7, 4- Albany 10, 5- Foley 16, Bemidji 17, 7- Buffalo 21
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team locked up a sixth-place team finish at the Gadberry Invitational on Saturday in Moorhead. Jeffrey Moen moved to 17-0 on the season in the heavyweight class.
Detroit Lakes eighth-grader Tayln Anderson made 68 saves in the Lakers' 4-1 loss at Hutchinson on Saturday.
The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team got back in the win column with a 44-39 win over Brainerd on Saturday night.
The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team beat Barnesville 84-62 on Friday night to win its third consecutive game.