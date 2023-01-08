Dance team: Lakers claim jazz gold in Alexandria
The Laker Dance Team won first place in the varsity and junior varsity jazz competitions on Saturday in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA – The Laker Dance Team took home another first-place finish in a jazz competition.
The Lakers beat Section 8-4A rival Rocori for the top spot on Saturday at the Alexandria invite. Bemidji finished third, while Marshall and Moorhead rounded out the top five.
Detroit Lakes’ high kick team took fourth place. Rocori claimed the top spot, followed by Marshall and Alexandria.
The Laker Dance Team will head to Foley next Saturday for their second meet of the new year.
ALEXANDRIA INVITE JAZZ VARSITY SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes 3, 2- Rocori 6, 3- Bemidji 11, 4- Marshall 13, 5-Moorhead 15, 6- Alexandria 18, 7- Albany 20, 8- Willmar 24
ALEXANDRIA INVITE HIGH KICK VARSITY SCORES- 1- Rocori 3, 2- Marshall 7.5, 3- Alexandria 12, 4- Detroit Lakes 12, 5- Moorhead 13.5, 6- Albany 18.5, 7- Willmar 20, 8- Bemidji 23
