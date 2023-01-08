99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dance team: Lakers claim jazz gold in Alexandria

The Laker Dance Team won first place in the varsity and junior varsity jazz competitions on Saturday in Alexandria.

Laker Dance Team Alexandria.jpg
The Laker Dance Team won the varsity and junior varsity jazz titles at the Alexandria invite on Jan. 7, 2023 at Alexandria Area High School.
Contributed / Twitter / @LakerDanceTeam
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 08, 2023 01:51 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ALEXANDRIA – The Laker Dance Team took home another first-place finish in a jazz competition.

The Lakers beat Section 8-4A rival Rocori for the top spot on Saturday at the Alexandria invite. Bemidji finished third, while Marshall and Moorhead rounded out the top five.

Detroit Lakes’ high kick team took fourth place. Rocori claimed the top spot, followed by Marshall and Alexandria.

The Laker Dance Team will head to Foley next Saturday for their second meet of the new year.

ALEXANDRIA INVITE JAZZ VARSITY SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes 3, 2- Rocori 6, 3- Bemidji 11, 4- Marshall 13, 5-Moorhead 15, 6- Alexandria 18, 7- Albany 20, 8- Willmar 24

ALEXANDRIA INVITE HIGH KICK VARSITY SCORES- 1- Rocori 3, 2- Marshall 7.5, 3- Alexandria 12, 4- Detroit Lakes 12, 5- Moorhead 13.5, 6- Albany 18.5, 7- Willmar 20, 8- Bemidji 23

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTSDANCE TEAM
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What to read next
1 Kaydence Thorsteinson AD7C5347.JPG
Prep
Girls hockey: North Shore clips Detroit Lakes
The Detroit Lakes girls hockey team fell to North Shore 7-1 on Saturday afternoon.
January 08, 2023 02:13 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
1 Ethan Carrier.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: A late run propels Detroit Lakes past Willmar
The Lakers finished the game outscoring Willmar 28-11 to grab their third win in section 8-3A.
January 07, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
warroad 1.JPG
Prep
Boys hockey: Detroit Lakes falls to top-ranked Warroad
The Detroit Lakes boys hockey team fell to undefeated Warroad on Friday night in a battle of two state hopefuls.
January 07, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Jonah Bowe
1. Abby Larson Elle Lunde.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Lakers' cruise in section title rematch over Willmar
The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team went on a 17-0 run to end the first half in a 54-26 win over Willmar. The Lakers extended their winning streak to seven games.
January 07, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli