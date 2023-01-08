Dance team: Lakers claim jazz gold in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA – The Laker Dance Team took home another first-place finish in a jazz competition.

The Lakers beat Section 8-4A rival Rocori for the top spot on Saturday at the Alexandria invite. Bemidji finished third, while Marshall and Moorhead rounded out the top five.

Detroit Lakes’ high kick team took fourth place. Rocori claimed the top spot, followed by Marshall and Alexandria.

The Laker Dance Team will head to Foley next Saturday for their second meet of the new year.

ALEXANDRIA INVITE JAZZ VARSITY SCORES- 1- Detroit Lakes 3, 2- Rocori 6, 3- Bemidji 11, 4- Marshall 13, 5-Moorhead 15, 6- Alexandria 18, 7- Albany 20, 8- Willmar 24