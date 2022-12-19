Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dance team: Lakers stack up against section foes in Becker

The Laker Dance team took fourth and eighth in jazz and high kick in Becker on Saturday.

DANCE TEAM.jpg
Detroit Lakes dance team.
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 18, 2022 08:48 PM
BECKER – The Laker Dance Team got a chance to stack up against a few more teams vying for state qualifiers at the Becker invite on Saturday.

The Detroit lakes jazz team took fourth place with a ranking point total of 12.5. Mound Westonka took first place (3), while Becker (6) and Monticello rounded out the top three spots on the podium. Both Becker and Monticello are in Section 4-2A with Detroit Lakes. Zimmerman took fifth place with a ranking point total of 14.

The Lakers’ high-kick routine was good enough for eighth place. Detroit Lakes and Albany both finished with raking point totals of 24, but the Huskies were awarded seventh place in a tie-breaker. Mound Westonka (3) Hutchinson (6) and Zimmerman (10) claimed the top three spots.

The Lakers are away from competition until they travel to Moorhead on Jan. 3.

BECKER INVITE HIGH KICK TEAM SCORES- 1- Mound Westonka 3, 2- Hutchinson 6, 3- Zimmerman 10, 4- Becker 11, 5- Monticello 14, 6- Little Falls 19, 7- Albany 24, 8- Detroit Lakes 24, 9- Bemidji 23.5, 10- Foley 27.5, Buffalo 33

BECKER INVITE JAZZ TEAM SCORES- 1- mound Westonka 3, 2- Becker 6, 3- Monticello 12.5, 4- Detroit lakes 12.5, 5- Zimmerman 14, 6- Hutchinson 18, 7- Little Falls 22, 8- Albany 26.5, 9- Bemidji 26.5, 11- Buffalo 34, Foley 34, 12- North 39

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
