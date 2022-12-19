Dance team: Lakers stack up against section foes in Becker

BECKER – The Laker Dance Team got a chance to stack up against a few more teams vying for state qualifiers at the Becker invite on Saturday.

The Detroit lakes jazz team took fourth place with a ranking point total of 12.5. Mound Westonka took first place (3), while Becker (6) and Monticello rounded out the top three spots on the podium. Both Becker and Monticello are in Section 4-2A with Detroit Lakes. Zimmerman took fifth place with a ranking point total of 14.

The Lakers’ high-kick routine was good enough for eighth place. Detroit Lakes and Albany both finished with raking point totals of 24, but the Huskies were awarded seventh place in a tie-breaker. Mound Westonka (3) Hutchinson (6) and Zimmerman (10) claimed the top three spots.

The Lakers are away from competition until they travel to Moorhead on Jan. 3.

BECKER INVITE HIGH KICK TEAM SCORES- 1- Mound Westonka 3, 2- Hutchinson 6, 3- Zimmerman 10, 4- Becker 11, 5- Monticello 14, 6- Little Falls 19, 7- Albany 24, 8- Detroit Lakes 24, 9- Bemidji 23.5, 10- Foley 27.5, Buffalo 33