Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dance team: LDT takes sixth Section 4AA jazz competition

The Laker Dance Team took sixth in jazz and 10th in high kick at the Section 4AA championships on Saturday.

LDT Sections.jpg
The Laker Dance Team took sixth place in the jazz competition at the Section 4AA meet at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School on Feb. 4, 2023.
Contributed / Twitter / @DetLakesHigh
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 05, 2023 01:06 AM
SAUK RAPIDS – The Laker Dance team competed against a loaded Section 4AA field on Saturday at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

The Lakers missed out on a second consecutive trip to state in the jazz competition, finishing in sixth place. Sauk Rapids-Rice, Becker and Rocori claimed the three state berths.

The same three schools qualified in high kick. Rocori took first, followed by Sauk Rapids-Rice and Becker in second and third, respectively. Detroit Lakes finished 10th out of 15 teams in the high kick competition.

SECTION 4AA JAZZ TEAM SCORES- 1- Sauk Rapids-Rice, 2- Becker, 3- Rocori, 4- Zimmerman, 5- Monticello, 6- Detroit Lakes, 7- St. Francis, 8- Big Lake, 9- Pequot Lakes, 10- Alexandria, 11- Albany, 12- Bemidji, 13- Little Falls, 14- Foley, 15- Rock Ridge

SECTION 4AA HIGH KICK TEAM SCORES- 1- Rocori, 2- Sauk Rapids-Rice, 3- Becker, 4- Zimmerman, 5- Monticello, 6- Pequot Lakes, 7- St. Francis, 8- Alexandria, 9- Albany, 10- Bemidji, 11- Little Falls, 12- Detroit Lakes, 13- Big Lake, 14- Foley, 15- Rock Ridge

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
