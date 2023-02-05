Dance team: LDT takes sixth Section 4AA jazz competition

SAUK RAPIDS – The Laker Dance team competed against a loaded Section 4AA field on Saturday at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

The Lakers missed out on a second consecutive trip to state in the jazz competition, finishing in sixth place. Sauk Rapids-Rice, Becker and Rocori claimed the three state berths.

The same three schools qualified in high kick. Rocori took first, followed by Sauk Rapids-Rice and Becker in second and third, respectively. Detroit Lakes finished 10th out of 15 teams in the high kick competition.

SECTION 4AA JAZZ TEAM SCORES- 1- Sauk Rapids-Rice, 2- Becker, 3- Rocori, 4- Zimmerman, 5- Monticello, 6- Detroit Lakes, 7- St. Francis, 8- Big Lake, 9- Pequot Lakes, 10- Alexandria, 11- Albany, 12- Bemidji, 13- Little Falls, 14- Foley, 15- Rock Ridge

SECTION 4AA HIGH KICK TEAM SCORES- 1- Rocori, 2- Sauk Rapids-Rice, 3- Becker, 4- Zimmerman, 5- Monticello, 6- Pequot Lakes, 7- St. Francis, 8- Alexandria, 9- Albany, 10- Bemidji, 11- Little Falls, 12- Detroit Lakes, 13- Big Lake, 14- Foley, 15- Rock Ridge