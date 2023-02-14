99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Detroit Lakes activities cancelations and postponements for Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Detroit Lakes High School activities cancelations and postponements for Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Detroit Lakes Main.jpg
Detroit Lakes Lakers.
News Staff
By News Staff
February 14, 2023 11:34 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes High School activities for Tuesday, Feb. 14, are canceled or postponed due to the incoming winter storm.

The Detroit Lakes boys hockey game against Alexandria is tentatively canceled. There will likely be no makeup date. The Detroit Lakes boys basketball team's road game against Pequot is moved to Monday, Feb. 27.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES LAKERSPREP SPORTS
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
1 Tyson Ullyott AD7C9916.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Detroit Lakes earns first-round bye at sections
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team will take on the winner of DGF and Roseau on Thursday at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.
February 13, 2023 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
1 Jacee Hauser Abby Larson AD7C1255.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: Lakers honor seniors on a weekend to celebrate
The Detroit Lakes girls basketball team honored its five seniors in a Saturday win over Staples-Motley. The Lakers also moved into first place in the Mid-State Conference with three games left.
February 13, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
DL Ryan Erickson 200 IM.JPG
Prep
Boys swimming and diving: Lakers take home runner-up finish at Mid-State championships
The Detroit Lakes boys swimming and diving team claimed second place at the Mid-State Conference championships on Saturday in Park Rapids.
February 12, 2023 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Detroit Lakes Wrestling
Prep
Wrestling: Lakers take fourth at Albany Purple Pride invite
The Detroit Lakes wrestling team competed against some of the best wrestlers in the state at the Albany Purple Pride Invite
February 11, 2023 11:25 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli