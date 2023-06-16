Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Detroit Lakes' Cameron Akers takes 1st in trap shooting championship on June 15

Akers had an impressive total score of 100. Detroit Lakes' Carter Haverkamp took third with a total score of 98.

News Staff
Today at 4:47 PM

ALEXANDRIA – Detroit Lakes’ Cameron Akers had the top overall score in the varsity boys 2023 trap shooting championship on Thursday, June 15, in Alexandria, Minnesota.

Akers finished with a total score of 100 and a reverse run of 100, good enough for the top spot in the tournament.

Carter Haverkamp finished with a total score of 98 and a reverse run of 29 to finish in third place.

Other scores from Detroit Lakes include:

  • James Schattschneider- T15th place with a total score of 96 and a reverse run of 38
  • Owen Chiodo- T36th place with a total score of 94 and a reverse run of 3
  • Skyler Goodrich- T54th place with a total score of 93 and a reverse run of 29
  • Jeremy Lin- T120th place with a total score of 89 and a reverse run of 5
  • Seth Hestekin- T120th place with a total score of 89 and a reverse run of 0
  • Milo Price- T158th place with a total score of 87 and a reverse run of 1
  • Kadin Bahls- T197th place with a total score of 85 and a reverse run of 6
  • Carter Becker- T197th place with a total score of 85 and a reverse run of 2
  • Dane Weber- T237th place with a total score of 83 and a reverse run of 3
  • Carter Johnson- T257th place with a total score of 82 and a reverse run of 7
  • Mason Goodrich- T257th place with a total score of 82 and a reverse run of 5
  • Cody Andresen- T301st place with a total score of 78 and a reverse run of 17
  • Derrik Savig- T301st place with a total score of 78 and a reverse run of 5
  • Elias Okeson- T309th place with a total score of 77 and a reverse run of 2
