Detroit Lakes' Cameron Akers takes 1st in trap shooting championship on June 15

ALEXANDRIA – Detroit Lakes’ Cameron Akers had the top overall score in the varsity boys 2023 trap shooting championship on Thursday, June 15, in Alexandria, Minnesota.

Akers finished with a total score of 100 and a reverse run of 100, good enough for the top spot in the tournament.

Carter Haverkamp finished with a total score of 98 and a reverse run of 29 to finish in third place.

Other scores from Detroit Lakes include:

