Detroit Lakes' Cameron Akers takes 1st in trap shooting championship on June 15
Akers had an impressive total score of 100. Detroit Lakes' Carter Haverkamp took third with a total score of 98.
ALEXANDRIA – Detroit Lakes’ Cameron Akers had the top overall score in the varsity boys 2023 trap shooting championship on Thursday, June 15, in Alexandria, Minnesota.
Akers finished with a total score of 100 and a reverse run of 100, good enough for the top spot in the tournament.
Carter Haverkamp finished with a total score of 98 and a reverse run of 29 to finish in third place.
Other scores from Detroit Lakes include:
- James Schattschneider- T15th place with a total score of 96 and a reverse run of 38
- Owen Chiodo- T36th place with a total score of 94 and a reverse run of 3
- Skyler Goodrich- T54th place with a total score of 93 and a reverse run of 29
- Jeremy Lin- T120th place with a total score of 89 and a reverse run of 5
- Seth Hestekin- T120th place with a total score of 89 and a reverse run of 0
- Milo Price- T158th place with a total score of 87 and a reverse run of 1
- Kadin Bahls- T197th place with a total score of 85 and a reverse run of 6
- Carter Becker- T197th place with a total score of 85 and a reverse run of 2
- Dane Weber- T237th place with a total score of 83 and a reverse run of 3
- Carter Johnson- T257th place with a total score of 82 and a reverse run of 7
- Mason Goodrich- T257th place with a total score of 82 and a reverse run of 5
- Cody Andresen- T301st place with a total score of 78 and a reverse run of 17
- Derrik Savig- T301st place with a total score of 78 and a reverse run of 5
- Elias Okeson- T309th place with a total score of 77 and a reverse run of 2
