Detroit Lakes goes one for one at home triangular against Thief River Falls and Moorhead

DETROIT LAKES – After earning its first win of the season against Perham a day before, the Detroit Lakes boys tennis team came out victorious in a tightly contested matchup against Moorhead but were overpowered by a hard-nosed Thief River Falls.

The Lakers triumphed over the Spuds in a narrow 4-3 victory. The Prowlers’ top doubles and singles players bested Detroit Lakes in a 5-2 triumph.

Detroit Lakes took on Moorhead to start the triangular. The Lakers’ No. 1 singles Reed Henderson defeated Moorhead’s Oscar Bergeson in three sets (6-2, 0-6, 10-5). No. 2 singles Connor Zamzo secured the second singles win for the Lakers taking down Jinu Lee in two sets (6-0, 6-1). No. 3 singles Breck Winter swept Ben Hazledine in two sets without losing a game (6-0, 6-0).

Detroit Lakes’ No. 1 doubles team of Cooper Moore and Nick Buboltz two set victory (6-2, 6-2) over Fi Kjos and Elliot Lien gave the Lakers the edge to secure the matchup victory over Moorhead.

Detroit Lakes head coach Zachary Biggar was elated to secure a close victory against a tough section opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our first match today against Moorhead went well,” he said. “By looking at scores from the year, we knew that it was going to be a close match. Reed Henderson played a tough match against a solid number one. Connor Zamzo played a solid match which took care of his point. This was a section opponent so it was important that we came out strong today.”

Thief River Falls was the Lakers second opponent of the day. The Prowlers No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 singles grabbed two-set victories over Detroit Lakes. The Lakers’’ No. 4 singles Max Mercil prevailed against Noah Burkel in two straight sets (6-3, 6-3) to avoid the singles sweep.

Detroit Lakes’ No. 1 and No. 2 doubles failed to pick up wins in their matchups. The Lakers’ No. 3 doubles duo of Reece Borgmann and Devon Berg beat Kaleb Funk and Ike Olson in two sets (6-3, 6-2) to win the match and give the Lakers their second win of the contest.

Although Detroit Lakes lost the matchup, some Lakers had something to cheer about heading into a busy week.

“Our second match today was against a very tough opponent in Thief River Falls,” Bigger said. “They are solid top to bottom and have a good chance to make a run a state in Section 8A. With the new warm weather this week, I could tell we were tired. Big shoutout to Max Mercil, Devon Berg, and Reece Borgmann for their first varsity match wins. Next week we have a lot of matches as we get closer to Sub Sections.”

DETROIT LAKES 4 MOORHEAD 3

SINGLES- No. 1- Reed Henderson (D) def. Oscar Bergeson 6-2, 0-6, 10-5; No. 2- Connor Zamzo, (D) def. Jinu Lee 6-0, 6-1; No. 3- Breck Winter (D) def. Ben Hazledine 6-0, 6-0; No. 4- Will Hazeldine (M) def. Reece Borgmann 1-6, 7-5, 10-7

DOUBLES- No. 1 - Nick Buboltz-Cooper Moore (D) def. Elliot Lien-Fi Kjos 6-2 , 6-2; No. 2- Ben Voxland-Brody Hansen (M) def. Cole Deraney-Devon Berg 6-3, 6-3; No. 3- Noah Meyer-Drew Hancock (M) def. Max Mercil-Max Splonskowski 6-4, 6-3

ADVERTISEMENT

THIEF RIVER FALLS 5 DETROIT LAKES 2

SINGLES- No. 1- Reece Janisch (T) def Reed Henderson 6-4, 6-2; No. 2- Jett Cornelius (T) def. Connor Zamzo 6-0, 6-0; No. 3- Andy Dagg (T) def. Mason Frank 6-0, 6-0; No. 4- Max Mercil (D) def. Noah Burkel 6-3, 6-3

DOUBLES- No. 1 - Rhett Janisch-JJ Cornelius (T) def. Nick Buboltz-Cooper Moore 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 - Geran Gonsorowski-Lucas Rantanen (T) def. Breck Winter-Cole Deraney 6-1, 6-4; No. 3- Reece Borgmann-Devon Berg (D) def. Kaleb Funk-Ike Olson 6-3, 6-2