Detroit Lakes youth hockey to host Try Hockey for Free event next week

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes youth hockey program is hosting a Try FHockey for Free week starting on Dec. 5.

This event is for boys and girls ages 4-9 with no experience necessary. Equipment will be available. Contact Joe Schiller at joeschiller26@hotmail.com for questions and equipment sizes.

The first practice runs on Dec. 5 from 6:45-7:4 p.m., Dec. 7 from 7-8 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 9:15-10:15 a.m. All sessions will be held at the Kent Freeman Arena.