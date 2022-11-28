Detroit Lakes youth hockey to host Try Hockey for Free event next week
The Detroit Lakes youth hockey program is hosting free hockey sessions for kids ages 4-9 at the Kent Freeman Arena.
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes youth hockey program is hosting a Try FHockey for Free week starting on Dec. 5.
This event is for boys and girls ages 4-9 with no experience necessary. Equipment will be available. Contact Joe Schiller at joeschiller26@hotmail.com for questions and equipment sizes.
The first practice runs on Dec. 5 from 6:45-7:4 p.m., Dec. 7 from 7-8 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 9:15-10:15 a.m. All sessions will be held at the Kent Freeman Arena.
