DLHS senior competes at national gymnastics championships

Detroit Lakes' Isabella Smith took her talents to Nationals with the hopes of qualifying for the USAG Women's Development Program

Detroit Lakes High School senior Isabella Smith competed at the Level 9 Western National Championships in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, May 7. Smith competes with the TNT Kid’s Fitness &amp; Gymnastics team out of Fargo.
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 1:01 PM

BOISE, Idaho – Detroit Lakes High School senior Isabella Smith qualified for and competed at the USA Women’s Gymnastics Level 9 Western National Champions that were held May 4-7 at Idaho Central Arena.

Smith competes with TNT Kid’s Fitness & Gymnastics based in Fargo. She first had to qualify at the Region IV USA Gymnastics meet held earlier this spring to earn her way to the national championships.

Westerns is the highest meet that a Level 9 gymnast can qualify for within the USAG Women’s Development Program.

Smith qualified to compete in the all-around event, which consists of all four of the various gymnastics exercises including vault, uneven bars, floor and the balance beam.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
