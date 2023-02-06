Evan Thomas and Abby Larson finish top 3 in Region 8AA Triple 'A' competition

DETROIT LAKES – Detroit Lakes High School seniors Evan Thomas and Abby Larson each finished in Region 8AA's top three finalists for the Minnesota State High School League's Triple 'A' award.

Thomas and Larson competed against 15 other candidates, each from other Region 8AA schools. The two DLHS students finished in the top three in Region 8AA in a competitive process among student athletes vying for the Academics, Arts and Athletics Award.

"I've had my eye on this since I was a freshman," Thomas said. "I thought it would be really cool to win it because I saw all of the years ahead of me win it. My family has always been a sporty family. It's never been an option to not play sports. I figured that maybe if I kept staying involved throughout high school, I could make it here. It feels good that I got it."

According to the MSHSL, the Triple 'A' Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process involving member schools of the league, the league's administrative regions and a special committee of educators, business leaders and members from the fine arts and athletic communities.

"Both of my sisters were nominated, but they didn't end up winning," Larson said. "I've always seen people win it, and I was always kind of wanting to be like those people. I think it's very exciting and important that you get to represent your school like this."

Two award finishers from each region – one boy and one girl – are invited to a recognition banquet in March. League officials will announce the four statewide Triple 'A' Award winners. All 32 finalists will also participate in an on-court ceremony during the Class AA championship game of the boys basketball state tournament. The statewide award winners – a girl and a boy from Class A and Class AA schools – will also receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.

To be eligible for the Academics, Arts and Athletics Award, a student must:



Be a high school senior at the time of nomination. Schools may nominate one senior boy and one senior girl for this award.

Have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher at the time of nomination.

Participate in at least one League-sponsored athletic program and one arts/activity program.

Comply with the MSHSL's Student Code of Conduct

Complete the application form and submit it to the administrative region secretary by the deadline date specified by the region committee.

Thomas has been a four-sport letter winner in soccer, football, Nordic skiing and track up until this year. Despite dialing it down to three sports as a senior, Thomas continued to perform with the percussion players in the pep band.

Evan Thomas

"The workload isn't that tough as a freshman, but then it slowly ramps up," Thomas said. "By the time you're a junior or a senior, you've figured out how to manage yourself really well. Some things aren't as time-consuming as others. But stuff like band, that's a tough one. It's kind of hard to watch everybody in the student section have fun, but it's also really fun to be in the band."

"It feels great to get my face out there. Just to be known," Thomas said. "I've always been sub-par in athletics. I've never been outstanding. It feels good to get recognized for stuff and represent all of the people here in this great town."

Larson is part of the choir ensemble and is a three-sport athlete. She also plays soccer, runs track and is currently a starting point guard on the girls basketball team.

Abby Larson

"Depending on how many things you're involved in, the challenges are different for different people," Larson said. "When you're involved in three sports and music, you just learn to balance it. I wouldn't say it was super hard, but it gets easier when you do it for so many years."

"It feels great to get recognized at this level. We were both in the top three at the section level, so it's just really great to represent the community in that way."

Thomas is headed to the University of Arizona in the fall and plans to stay involved musically.

"I want to do band in college," Thomas said. "I want to fly on the planes and perform on the field with them. I think four years of band here and just appreciating the sports environment prepped me a lot for that."

Larson will continue her track and field career at the University of North Dakota.

"I've taken a lot of college classes, so I'm basically starting as a sophomore," Larson said. "I'll be a freshman on the track team, but with my college credits, I'll be able to finish my generals in a few years, hopefully."

