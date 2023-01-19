Faith Hamm named MSHSL's Most Valuable Teammate for Jan. 12

FRAZEE — Senior Faith Hamm was honored by the Minnesota State High School League as the Most Valuable Teammate for the week of Jan. 12.

"Faith is a huge supporter for all those around her. She's always positive and constantly builds up her teammates. She is a huge cheerleader for the younger girls in our programs and constantly takes them under her win. She is the first to raise her hand to to anything for anyone, including many community organizations. She all about what's best for the team and not herself."

The MSHSL partnered with Well Fargo for a weekly Most Valuable Teammate award for current juniors and seniors. Students are recognized on social media through the year. Characteristics of a valuable teammate include:



Positive influence on their team—putting the team before self

Exemplify leadership and sportsmanship

Respectful, reliable and supportive of others

Most Valuable Teammate winners will receive a certificate and will be recognized in a special scoreboard feature during the football, basketball and baseball state tournaments.