99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Fergus Falls mourns loss of high school junior, athlete

Brayden Nelson, a 17-year-old junior at Fergus Falls High School, died by suicide, according to a statement released by Fergus Falls Superintendent Jeff Drake.

343634720_967906024221700_8319419722216438393_n.jpg
Brayden Nelson, a Fergus Falls High School junior and multisport athlete, died by suicide on Wednesday, April 26.
Contributed / Fergus Falls Hockey Association Facebook page
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 3:21 PM

FERGUS FALLS — Brayden Nelson, a 17-year-old junior at Fergus Falls High School, died by suicide, according to a statement released by Fergus Falls Superintendent Jeff Drake.

An obituary for Nelson stated he died Wednesday, April 26. Visitation is Monday, May 1, from 5-7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Service is Tuesday, May 2, at 1 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church.

Nelson played both hockey and football for the Otters.

“Please keep Brayden’s family, friends, and our school community in your thoughts and prayers. The loss of one of our students is very painful,” Drake wrote. “Compassion, empathy, and kindness are essential for both students and adults as we work through our grief and help one another to heal.”

The Fergus Falls Hockey Association wrote a Facebook post encouraging readers to leave a hockey stick outside their doors tonight in honor of Nelson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a tight-knit hockey community, let’s continue to lean on each other for strength as we navigate the minutes, weeks, and seasons ahead,” the post said.

Drake encouraged parents to check on their children and to utilize mental health resources in the school if needed.

If you are struggling, help is available; call the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 .

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
DL - Hanna Knoops.JPG
Prep
Girls golf: Detroit Lakes takes the crown at Alexandria Area Invitational
April 27, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
TRACK AND FIELD.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Both Laker teams finish atop the standings at Heartland Invitational
April 26, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Detroit Lakes Main.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Detroit Lakes bags two wins against Park Rapids to stay undefeated for the season
April 26, 2023 07:13 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Speaker.jpg
Local
Josephson speaks to school board attendees about importance of engaging in local politics
April 27, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Free Minnesota Twins cap
Northland Outdoors
Buy fishing license, get free Twins hat during Minnesota DNR Days
April 27, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Barred Owl.JPG
Local
Hello ... 'hoo' are you?
April 27, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Man picks up hitchhiker, wallet goes missing
April 27, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  News Staff