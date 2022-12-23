Football: Ethan Carrier inks commitment to the University of Minnesota

DETROIT LAKES – Ethan Carrier finally got a chance to put pen to paper on Wednesday night.

Carrier inked his commitment to play football at the University of Minnesota at Detroit Lakes High School.

The standout senior played running back and in the defensive secondary for the Lakers this season. He racked up 883 yards on 100 carries with nine catches for 142 yards. He had 12 total touchdowns and made 59 tackles. He also returned several kicks to the end zone, averaging 61 yards per return.

Carrier was also a 2022 High School Football All-Star Game participant at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 20.

'We really enjoyed having you here for four years," Detroit Lakes head football coach Reed Hefta said to Carrier at his signing on Wednesday. "It's a very cool honor for a hard-working young man to get acknowledgment for the great things that you've done. It shows your character and who you've grown up with. The best is yet to come. We couldn't be more proud of you. It'll be fun to see the great things you accomplish."

