Sports | Prep
Football: Ethan Carrier inks commitment to the University of Minnesota

Detroit Lakes' Ethan Carrier made his commitment to the University of Minnesota official on Wednesday night.

Detroit Lakes' Ethan Carrier, middle, signed his National Letter of Intent to play football a the University of Minnesota on Wednesday at Detroit Lakes High School. Carrier was joined by his family, frineds and faculty to ink his commitment to play at the Division I level.
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
December 23, 2022 01:21 PM
DETROIT LAKES – Ethan Carrier finally got a chance to put pen to paper on Wednesday night.

Carrier inked his commitment to play football at the University of Minnesota at Detroit Lakes High School.

The standout senior played running back and in the defensive secondary for the Lakers this season. He racked up 883 yards on 100 carries with nine catches for 142 yards. He had 12 total touchdowns and made 59 tackles. He also returned several kicks to the end zone, averaging 61 yards per return.

Carrier was also a 2022 High School Football All-Star Game participant at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 20.

'We really enjoyed having you here for four years," Detroit Lakes head football coach Reed Hefta said to Carrier at his signing on Wednesday. "It's a very cool honor for a hard-working young man to get acknowledgment for the great things that you've done. It shows your character and who you've grown up with. The best is yet to come. We couldn't be more proud of you. It'll be fun to see the great things you accomplish."

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
