Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Football: Okeson, Hilde receive Thielen Award for 2022 season

The Detroit Lakes football team handed out awards for the 2022 season. Seniors Brock Okeson and Logan Hilde were this year's Thielen Award recipients.

All District winners
From left, Detroit Lakes' Ethan Carrier, Isaac Cariveau, Mason Carrier and Brock Okeson were All-District selections. Okeson and Logan Hilde (not pictured) also received the Adam Thielen Award.
Contributed / DLHS
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
November 28, 2022 12:42 PM
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes football team handed out awards for the 2022 season.

Seniors Brock Okeson and Logan Hilde were given the Adam Thielen Award as the players who displayed characteristics of commitment, exceptional work ethic and great character.

The Lakers also had eight players earn All-District honors. Ethan Carrier, Mason Carrier, Isaac Cariveau and Okeson were All-District selections. Charlie Kalina, Henry Lee and Will Martin were honorable mentions. Nick Buboltz was selected as the Co-Specialist of the Year.

The Detroit Lakes football team also had 30 players qualify for the All-District Academics team. Those players are listed below.

ALL-DISTRICT- Ethan Carrier, Brock Okeson, Mason Carrier, Isaac Cariveau

ALL-DISTRICT HONORABLE MENTION- Charlie Kalina, Henry Lee, Will Martin

ADD-DISTRICT ACADEMICS- Logan Hilde, Cade Jackson, Mason Carrier, Ethan Carrier, Tyson Ullyott, Hunter Korth, Jack Pce, Reece Borgmann, Easton Wahl, Cody Bartnes, Breck Winter, Nick Tobkin, Tommy Suckert, Tyler Stensgard, Kael McArthur, Blake Brant, Will Martin, Alex Erickson, Charlie Zok, Ryan Petersen, Aiden Holt, Ryan Brinkman, Brayden Sjoblom, Reece Winter, Tyler Haus, Bock Okeson, Riley Gooselaw, Connor Zamzo, Nick Buboltz

ALL-DISTRICT AWARDS- Co-Specialist of the Year: Nick Buboltz

MINNESOTA FOOTBALL ALL STAR SHOWCASE- Ethan Carrier

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
