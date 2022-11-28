Football: Okeson, Hilde receive Thielen Award for 2022 season
The Detroit Lakes football team handed out awards for the 2022 season. Seniors Brock Okeson and Logan Hilde were this year's Thielen Award recipients.
Seniors Brock Okeson and Logan Hilde were given the Adam Thielen Award as the players who displayed characteristics of commitment, exceptional work ethic and great character.
The Lakers also had eight players earn All-District honors. Ethan Carrier, Mason Carrier, Isaac Cariveau and Okeson were All-District selections. Charlie Kalina, Henry Lee and Will Martin were honorable mentions. Nick Buboltz was selected as the Co-Specialist of the Year.
The Detroit Lakes football team also had 30 players qualify for the All-District Academics team. Those players are listed below.
ALL-DISTRICT- Ethan Carrier, Brock Okeson, Mason Carrier, Isaac Cariveau
ALL-DISTRICT HONORABLE MENTION- Charlie Kalina, Henry Lee, Will Martin
ADD-DISTRICT ACADEMICS- Logan Hilde, Cade Jackson, Mason Carrier, Ethan Carrier, Tyson Ullyott, Hunter Korth, Jack Pce, Reece Borgmann, Easton Wahl, Cody Bartnes, Breck Winter, Nick Tobkin, Tommy Suckert, Tyler Stensgard, Kael McArthur, Blake Brant, Will Martin, Alex Erickson, Charlie Zok, Ryan Petersen, Aiden Holt, Ryan Brinkman, Brayden Sjoblom, Reece Winter, Tyler Haus, Bock Okeson, Riley Gooselaw, Connor Zamzo, Nick Buboltz
ALL-DISTRICT AWARDS- Co-Specialist of the Year: Nick Buboltz
MINNESOTA FOOTBALL ALL STAR SHOWCASE- Ethan Carrier
